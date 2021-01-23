MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University announced spring term classes at both the Monmouth campus and WOU:Salem will continue as mostly online.
As with fall and winter terms, only a small number of arts and science lab-based courses will be offered in person, while following social distancing protocols.
“We had hoped to be able to offer more in-person classes for spring, but the COVID-19 metrics and current safety protocols have led us to this decision," said WOU President Rex Fuller.
Spring term begins March 29, 2021. This decision was announced now to provide students ample time to make decisions about spring term courses and seek advising support before class registration opens in February. The course delivery method does not impact tuition as tuition is billed at the same rate per credit for all class formats.
