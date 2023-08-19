As the Summer Reading Program winds down, I am reflecting on the great time I had completing the reading log for adults.
For the first time, I read books in all 30 categories, a feat I may never repeat. It was a significant accomplishment, though, and it made me realize again how dedicated our local community of readers is because a number of folks turned in their completed log weeks ago.
Based on patron feedback, we have structured our recent summer and winter programs on reading logs. I always include what I consider some challenging prompts to get readers out of their comfort zone.
For me, that meant reading a book featuring a musician, and “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb was a winner.
Ray McMillian is a virtuoso violinist who is succeeding in the classical music world despite the racism he experiences as a Black man in a predominantly white industry and his mother’s hostility. He is buoyed by his grandmother, who gifts him the family heirloom, which turns out to be a priceless Stradivarius.
Just as Ray is preparing to enter an international music competition, his violin is stolen from his hotel room. What follows is part mystery, part coming-of-age story as we learn about Ray’s development as a musician and the lengths he will go to in order to get back his violin.
The book worked fine as a mystery — I didn’t peg the thief, although there were plenty of clues. What I loved was the behind-the-scenes look into the classical music business. Slocumb is a music educator who plays several instruments, including violin, and his expertise was on full display.
The Summer Reading Program log for adults is due by Aug. 31, so patrons have time for some last-minute binging. It is not necessary to complete the entire form; rather, every book logged equals one entry into our random drawing for $25 gift cards to businesses located in Roseburg.
If you read one book or 30 books this summer, you have a chance to win. The log is available on the library’s web site at roseburgpubliclibrary.org (click on Summer Reading Program) or at the library’s front desk.
I will start thinking about the Winter Reading Program in the next month, and I anticipate creating a reading log with 15 categories. I invite patrons to submit ideas for prompts (for example, a book with snow on the cover or a book featuring a librarian) by email to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
Summer Reading Program for Adults week 12 bonusAll adults are invited to participate in the final reading bonus of the summer for a chance to win a $10 Dutch Bros gift card.
This week participants are invited to share the author and title of two of the best books you read this summer.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click the link labeled “Week 12 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
I like the idea of reading a wide range of genres. I personally tend towards nonfiction (science, history, politics), but when I stray, I am abundantly rewarded.
I read Kingsolver's Demon Copperhead a couple weeks ago, and I cannot get the characters out of my mind.
Now, I am back in my comfort zone with Ed Yong's An Immense World.
These books--and almost every book--allow us to explore worlds that were, until that magical moment--terra incognita.
Crack open a book and crack open a fresh cosmic egg.
