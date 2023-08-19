As the Summer Reading Program winds down, I am reflecting on the great time I had completing the reading log for adults.

Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg

Public Library.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

I like the idea of reading a wide range of genres. I personally tend towards nonfiction (science, history, politics), but when I stray, I am abundantly rewarded.

I read Kingsolver's Demon Copperhead a couple weeks ago, and I cannot get the characters out of my mind.

Now, I am back in my comfort zone with Ed Yong's An Immense World.

These books--and almost every book--allow us to explore worlds that were, until that magical moment--terra incognita.

Crack open a book and crack open a fresh cosmic egg.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.