Anthony ONeal is a No. 1 national best-selling author, financial expert and host of the popular online series 'The Table' on his YouTube channel. He has appeared on Good Morning America, The Tamron Hall Show, The Tom Joyner Show and Rachael Ray, among others. Since 2015, Anthony has served at Ramsey Solutions, where he teaches young adults how to budget, live without debt, avoid student loans, and build real wealth for their future. Follow Anthony on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or online at anthonyoneal.com.