You’re about to graduate… now what?
Believe it or not, it’s completely OK if you don’t know exactly what you want to be when you grow up. Choosing to attend college is a great first step in exploring what’s possible. It is an opportunity to learn about yourself, your interests, the community in which you live and work, and the larger world inside and even outside of Douglas County.
“College is an opportunity to establish and work on academic, personal, and professional goals,” Dr. Kacy Crabtree, the Provost/Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Services at Umpqua Community College, said. “It’s an opportunity to envision your future, what you want out of life, and develop a plan for achieving your goals.”
Going to college can mean different things to different people. Here in Douglas County, you can:
• Complete a high school education or GED
• Earn short-term certificate training that leads to employment
• Earn a two-year degree that can be transferred to a four-year university
• Learn strategies to help achieve small business success
• Take non-credit courses through community education programs
“Escalating prices have made community colleges smart choices because of the value you get,” Dr. Debra Thatcher, UCC’s President, said. “Students have a choice of challenging courses, individualized attention, and strong preparation for university-level courses. They also receive great instruction.”
Whether a student takes one class or earns a certification or degree, the learning process instantly begins to change his or her life. Community colleges encourage students to explore and learn what’s possible. Whether writing for a student newspaper, designing products for 3D printing, measuring water quality, competing in athletic events, or volunteering to tutor young children, students are immersed in a variety of opportunities to explore new ideas and interact with people from all walks of life. Every step, milestone, and achievement a student makes, it instills a sense of pride they will carry through life.
If you have yet to apply to attend college, it isn’t too late. Be sure and contact the Admissions office at your institution of choice. To get a head start at an affordable price, you can take summer courses and transfer the credits earned to a number of Oregon colleges and universities.
