Willamette Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for kindergarten through 12th grade students, will hold a drive-by commencement ceremony for Saturday, June 12 in Scio, Oregon.
Brenden McMaster from Roseburg is the only local graduate of Willamette Connections Academy. When not in class, McMaster is racing his outlaw cart at the Douglas County Fairgrounds or riding his banshee four-wheeler through the mountains or at the coast. He plans to attend a trade school to become an electrician in the years ahead.
