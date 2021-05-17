Willamette Connections Academy
SCIO — Willamette Connections Academy announced the school’s first honor roll for grades K-12. The statewide virtual public school is recognizing hundreds of students across Oregon for their academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
“On behalf of the administration, teachers and counselors at Willamette Connections Academy, we congratulate all the students who earned a spot on the honor roll,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy principal. “There’s no question it has been a challenging year for everyone, so we’re thrilled to recognize this year’s list of Honor Roll students.”
The school’s honor roll qualifications vary by grade levels. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible for honor roll if they have received A’s in all their classes during the first semester of the academic year. To qualify for the honor roll, in ninth through 12th grades, students needed to achieve a GPA of 3.75 and above.
Here are the Douglas County students who made the honor roll:
Rowan Adams, Camas Valley, kindergarten; Jasper Griswold, Drain, kindergarten; Jeremiah LeRoy, Drain, kindergarten; Aria Marcuson, Glendale, kindergarten; Parker Gosselin, Myrtle Creek, kindergarten; Greyson Miller, Myrtle Creek, second grade; James Stinnett, Roseburg, kindergarten; Chlorita Brake, Roseburg, kindergarten; Emerson Beecroft, Roseburg, first grade; Trevor Spanberger, Roseburg, ninth grade; Ethan Bastian, Roseburg, tenth grade; Sara Monger, Tenmile, seventh grade; Tristen Coffing, Winston, ninth grade.
