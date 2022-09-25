For longtime educator Meghan Pirtle, accepting the principal role at Winchester Elementary was a natural step on her path toward serving children.
Pirtle, who was named principal this year, has been serving Winchester since 2015, when she moved to Oregon to accept a position as a fourth grade teacher. She then spent seven years serving as a learning specialist at the school, where she helped provide professional development and instructional support for teachers to improve student learning. Prior to moving to Oregon, she served as an educator and mentor for new teachers in Southern California.
Pirtle says her desire to become an educator is rooted in her own school experiences.
“I always had great teachers, always wanted to be in education,” said Pirtle, who has two young children of her own.
One day several years ago, a former principal asked her to consider joining the school’s leadership team. The same day, she received a pamphlet in the mail about an administrative degree program. Taking the next step into a leadership role, it appeared, was meant to be.
When Winchester Principal Rick Snyder retired last school year, Pirtle saw an opportunity to further serve the school she loves so much.
“Meghan rose to the top because of her experience and love for student success,” said District Human Resources Director Robert Freeman. “Meghan’s actions demonstrate her dedication to all students, while her heart and passion shines for those students most removed from opportunities.”
Pirtle’s goals for being principal include setting high expectations for students while ensuring they each achieve growth throughout the year.
“After the past few years, I especially want to make sure staff feel supported and excited to come to work each day,” she said. “I also want families and kids to know that we are here to support them and that we want families to be a part of their students’ education.”
Maintaining Winchester’s sense of family is also a top priority. Pirtle said she loves hearing stories about the school from former students who now have their own children attending.
Freeman noted that Pirtle was unanimously selected by the hiring committee tasked with finding a new principal.
“Meghan has made an immediate impact supporting student achievement and the student experience at Winchester,” he said. “Our district is very fortunate to have such a talented educator serving on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.