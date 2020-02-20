WINSTON — Winston-Dillard School District administrators and Tactical Training Academy Master Instructor Dave Lund were ready Tuesday evening to teach community members about the new violent intruder safety and response training at the schools, but not one person in the community showed up for the event.
“The district has worked very diligently in the last eight months to get a plan in place,” Lund said. “(The community is) trusting and that’s great.”
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said the district would be working to spread the word about the training in other ways, such as social media and flyers.
“We would like more participation,” Miller said. “But when kids bring (the information) home there’ll be more questions, and we’ll address those as they come in.”
The school sent out press releases and social media alerts about the community workshop, which was seen by thousands of people, according to Miller. Teaching the community was just one part in establishing a new safety protocol in the schools.
One of the things the school district wanted to communicate with parents was to wait to react to an emergency until they hear from the school district because the reunification point for emergencies is not always at the school.
The other part of the presentation would go over the “move, evade, defend” tactics that will be taught to students in the district.
“It’s like insurance,” Lund said. “It’s something you have and never want to use.”
Lund said the training was developed after a study was published by the Federal Bureau of Investigations in 2013 that stated the options as run, hide, fight. Tactical Training Academy amended those words to move, evade, defend to evoke more thought.
“When someone tells you to run, you just start running,” Lund said. “When someone says ‘move’ you start to look where to go and make sure it’s safe.”
Prior to that FBI study, students were often taught to get down and hide, which came from safety training that was done for drive-by shootings, according to Lund.
Lund called hiding and not moving a “fatal game of hide and seek” and encourages school districts to take a different approach when a violent attacker is inside the school. He also pointed out that this plan works for when an attack occurs while students aren’t in the classroom, while the former plan only taught students what to do in the classroom.
Lund was a teacher at Hucrest Elementary School in Roseburg, before starting a career in law enforcement at the Roseburg Police Department until his retirement in 2014.
Winston-Dillard staff was trained on the new safety training and Miller said students will soon follow.
“We conducted a drill here at the high school and the staff did a great job,” Lund said.
The first option is to move or get as far away from the attacker as possible. The second is to evade, or “hide as creatively as possible” as Lund said. The last resort should always be to defend yourself from the attacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.