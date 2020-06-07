Douglas High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be a drive-up diploma handout followed by a celebratory car parade at 3 p.m. June 6.
Gregory Kane is a valedictorian. He is the son of Cheryl and Ethan Kane of Winston and brother to Ariel and Danielle. Gregory was names Winston’s Future First Citizen. He will graduate with a 4.173 GPA and plans to attend Oregon State University to study electrical and computer engineering. Gregory participated in Boy Scouts of America, National Honors Society, football, Order of the Arrow, robotics club, science olympiad, math club, drone club and church youth group. He was named 2019-2020 math student of the year and a recipient of the Air Force Science Award in 2018-2019. Gregory is an Eagle Scout. His hobbies include collection and playing video games, reading and collecting comic books and his extensive collection of original Star Wars action figures.
Brandon Cook is a salutatorian. He is the son of Robert and Kari Cook of Winston and brother to Sydnee Cook. Brandon participated in the clay target league and was given the superintendent’s award of excellence during his junior year. He has a 3.895 GPA and plans to attend Umpqua Community College. His hobbies include weight training, hunting, fishing, camping, swimming and gaming.
The 2020 graduates are: Minah Nichole Ahmad, Julianne Elizabeth Alvarez, Arron Kanai Ammann, Illiana Deandra Anderson, Madelyn Raye Anderson-Marin, Alhana Lee Ellen Birdsell, Abby Rae Boyd, Trinity Ann Bradley, Blake Anthony Ashton Brown, Johnathan James Butterfield, Amber Elaine Carter, Shira Monique Clark, George Edward Coley, Joede Ezrah Immanuelle Coma, Adrian Conner Cook, Brandon Jeffery Cook, Dakota Blaise Cooper, Savannah Rose Crabtree, Mickella Ann-Christine Cross, Madison Brooke Davis, Jace Aaron Duncan, Braeden Joseph Edwards, Kiya Lynn Elias, Brady Michael Evans, Janis Nadean Faldalen, William Forrest Fisher, Luke Riley Fowler, Gabriella Marie Frank, Andrew Javier Gonzalez, Nicolasa Marie Gremillion, Kirsten Leanne Griffin, Cole Alan Hamilton, Jacob William Hastings, Aiden Timothy-Cluff Hedstrom, Madison Grace Hester, Daniel Lynn Hetrick, Justin Thomas Hilger, Talla Alysia Hill, Kristyn Marlena Hogue, Colby Jacob Holdsclaw-Phillips, Erich Michael Hoque, Hailei Rae Hoyle, Kayden Ray Jones, Gregory Nelson Kane, Natalya Anne-Nicole Lane, Gabrielle Sadie Lankert, Tayte Andrew Ledbetter, Seth Thomas Leodoro, Avery Jay Lewis, Lindsay Michelle Lousignont, James Ethan Lucero, Jaycob James Mangus, Mykayla Nicol Mann, John Gregory Manning, Anastasia Lynn Martinez, Luis Enrique Martinez-Landeros, Ashley Nicole Mashburn, Aubrey Alexis Mason, Kaitlyn Paige McWhorter, Braylee Kay Meyer, Nathaniel Dean Mitchell, Jessakate Noelle Mullins, Jacob Allen Neiss, Oceanna Renae Nelson, Thor Kolyn Elsworth Parker, Jacob Trent Parsons, Brett Martin-Robert Perry, Nevaeh Thunder Poore, Trenton Allen Poteet, Timothy Allen Reinhart-Mickle, Taryn Patricia Richardson, Jenavieve Christel Saddler, Andy James Schofield, Mason Ray Sees, Isaac David Skurk, Johnathon Glenn Slone, Skylar Faith Sorenson, Isaac Charles Stoffal, Logan Richard Strohm, Felicity Belle Tabor, Brandon Maxwell Thompson, Morgan Shan Tucker, Gavyn Lee Twyman, Jaden Le Anne Tyler, Cora Marie Wanamaker, Macey Jane Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.