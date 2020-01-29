The new gymnasium at Douglas High School will be larger than originally indicated to allow for more seating, according to a message posted to the Winston-Dillard School District Facebook page by Superintendent Kevin Miller last week.
“After a healthy discussion, which included input from the meeting audience, the school board took action to increase the gym building square footage,” Miller’s post read. “This increase in square footage will allow for additional seating, floor space, restrooms and an overall better service to the community well into the future.”
The initial cost estimate for the renovation and remodel of the high school showed the project cost to be between $17 and $19.5 million. Initial designs for the gym allowed seating for around 500 people.
Representatives from project managers Integrity Management Solutions and architects Soderstrom were present during the Jan. 16 meeting to provide technical information.
The school district also contacted Native American tribes and a professional archaeologist last week regarding requirements set by the Oregon State Historical Preservation Office that require people on site.
“The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Confederated Tribes of Coquille and Cow Creek Tribe have all recommended the use of a contracted archaeologist rather than their archaeologists doing the work,” Miller wrote on Friday. “All have recommended the same couple of contractors for their speed, knowledge and quality of work.”
The historical preservation office deemed the site culturally significant because it has once been a Native American village and other historical artifacts had been found in close proximity of the school.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at McGovern Elementary School.
