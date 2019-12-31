An initial cost estimate and schematic plans for the renovation and replacement of Douglas High School are expected to be presented to the Winston-Dillard school board during its Jan. 8 meeting.
A message sent out by Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller on Dec. 27 noted that general contractor Adroit and independent cost estimator Construction Focus received the schematics to estimate the costs of the construction project.
"These cost estimates will begin to inform us whether we are on track with our proposed design as compared with the estimated costs in the current construction market," Miller wrote.
Schematics were completed by architecture firm Soderstrom and were reviewed by project manager IMS.
Voters in Winston-Dillard voted in favor of a bond levy in May to replace and remodel Douglas High School.
The measure replaced a previous bond and gave the district $21.5 million to spend on the construction process.
An electrical consultant also toured the high school campus in December to be ready for construction to start.
Miller wrote on Dec. 6 that the construction scenario at the school will be very complex as plans call for the removal of a building from the middle of campus while continuing electrical service to the remaining buildings.
"Naturally, the electrical services will need to be routed differently in some areas to continue providing electrical services for next year," Miller wrote. "Not an easy puzzle to solve."
A hazardous material survey was done Dec. 20 and the school district is awaiting its results to see how hazardous materials will be addressed during demolition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.