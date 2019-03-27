A bond levy for the Winston-Dillard School District will appear on the May ballot.
Registered voters in the district will decide whether the school will receive $16 million toward replacing two buildings and renovating two others at Douglas High School.
The State of Oregon has committed to approve $4 million for the project if measure 10-169 passes, bringing the total funds to $20 million.
If approved, the bond levy would begin in 2020. The Brockway bond, which passed in 2000 at $9.5 million, expires at that time and the estimated rate would be 11 cents lower than the current rate, an estimated $1.39 per $1,000 in assessed value for 20 years. If voters do not approve the bond the projects would not be completed and no new tax assessment would be made.
In a release sent out via Facebook, Ethan Powell, a school board member said, “The WDSD school board looked at 18 versions of blueprints to find a balance between creating a new high school with the latest safety and security measures, and energy efficiency, while remaining within existing tax assessments.”
The proposal would replace the upper and lower halls with a new, energy-efficient, two-story academic building, build a new gymnasium with a locker room and bleachers, as well as update the existing gym. It would also fund a new cafeteria with a wing of the existing cafeteria to be renovated into a small performing arts area.
“The board’s priorities for the proposed projects were developed with the safety and security of students and staff, and energy efficiency in mind,” said school board member Lorna Quimby in the district’s informational package.
According to the school district, Douglas High School was built in 1957 and the upper and lower halls have a “high collapse potential” rating from the state.
There are also security concerns at the school and an inefficient heating and cooling system. There is 1-inch insulation in the roof, no insulation in the walls, the windows are single pane and the gym floor has sustained water damage.
