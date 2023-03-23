Winston-Dillard School District offers lunches during spring break The News-Review Mar 23, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — The Winston-Dillard School District Lunchbox Express van will deliver free meals to children and teens at various locations.Sack breakfast and hot lunch meals will be available to all children, 18 years and younger. Meals must be eaten at the site, according to the Oregon Department of Education.Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at the following locations and times:11-11:15 a.m., McGovern Elementary, 600 Elwood.11:20-11:30 a.m., Civic Wayside Park by Grocery Outlet.11:35-11:50 a.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave.12:05-12:20 p.m., Winston Middle School, 330 Thompson Ave.12:25-12:40 p.m., Community Park, 440 SE Grape St.12:45-1 p.m., Dillard Church of God, 4th Street, Dillard.This food program is part of USDA Food and Nutrition Service and is administered by the Oregon Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Developer inks deal to buy old Rite Aid property UO football lineman makes visit to Drain to read to elementary students Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Tesla supercharger station in Sutherlin celebrates grand opening Woman jailed following freeway incidents Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Wyden holds town halls in 7 counties, including Oregon Giants 6, White Sox 3 Padres 6, Royals 3 Cubs 11, Diamondbacks 1 Brewers 4, Padres 2
