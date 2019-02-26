Winston-Dillard and South Umpqua School District will be offering hot meals to all children from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meals are free to all youths, aged 0-18, and are being offered due to the ongoing inclement weather.
Winston-Dillard's meals will be served at McGovern Elementary School, while Myrtle Creek Elementary School will host the South Umpqua School District's meals.
School in the district has been canceled for Wednesday.
