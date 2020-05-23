Kindergarten students at Roseburg Junior Academy recreated masterpieces as part of a “Classic Photo Comparison” class by teacher Heather Iverson.
Cara Otis, whose youngest son, Levi Otis, attends the adventist school said it inspired her friends to start doing this with their own children.
Recreating classic works of arts has been promoted by various museums worldwide and started trends online.
