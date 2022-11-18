Once the software design class begins, children will be taught how to use the 3D printer. Given the length of time the printer takes to make items, The YMCA’s program director plans to buy another when more funding is available.
The YMCA of Douglas County has created an after-school space that offers a new 3D printer and game room.
Inside the space there’s a purple wall with popular cartoon characters —such as Mario and Pokémon. The idea for this creative design came from school-age children who frequently come to the YMCA.
Completed models of baby Yoda, frogs and pumpkins sat next to the 3D printer.
Children can learn how to use the printer and do crafts once the software design class begins. They will use the Cricut and T-shirt press to design their own mugs, water bottles, T-shirts or hats.
“Our goal is that once we have the kids, we have our student government and they will sell these items and all the money they get from the sale will come back here for new projects or field trips.” YMCA Program Director Jon Williams said.
This summer, with the support of a state grant, Williams began renovating and decorating the space. It is estimated that all of this will cost around $35,000.
There were computers and monitors on the activity table, donated by local company Systech.
Kids who come to the space after school can use the equipment to do homework, learn coding or play video games.
The game room is currently the kids’ favorite spot, which features lights, comfortable couches, a PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.
Hagen Dubois, 21, started working at the YMCA of Douglas County after graduating from an online charter school. He works on updating and checking their computer systems.
“I think it’s great to be able to offer an opportunity to something that I didn’t have growing up,” Dubois said.
Dubois’ position was established with the help of a $125,000 grant and the YMCA expects to hire two more staff members.
Williams said there’s a growing need for young people to have a safe space. He plans to use this space to help kids get back on track to graduate with the help of a paired youth development mentorship program.
“This is life-changing,” Williams said. “A safe space for kids to continue their childhood as a young adult and have direction on the future rather than just sitting outside and doing whatever they do during the day.”
As a nonprofit organization, the YMCA has been providing child care, sports and aquatic facilities to the local community on a membership basis since 1948.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
