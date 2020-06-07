The Yoncalla High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 5.
Ashley Powers and Daniel Hunter are valedictorians. Kaleigh Soto and Brooklyn Remington are salutatorians.
The 2020 graduates are: Joelle R. Adkisson, Elijah I. Allen, Priya M. Allen, Trinity J. Bell, Joshua L. Brands, Luke A. Callahan, Misty R. Carrell, McKenzie R. Carrier, Cheyanne M. Crader, Kayli L. Egger, Ronald A. Evans, Gustavo A. Guitron, Hannah E. Harman, Daniel C. Hunter, Jacqueline R. Janzen, Rachel M. Johnson, Kristen E. Kemmis, Bryana J. Lund, Matthias D. Lystrup, Ethan D. Luttrell, Hannah G. Nestrpike, Moriah D. Nielsen, Leeanne I. Phillips, Ashley E. Powers, Brooklyn N. Remington, Tristan D. Riley, Savannah A. Roseberry, Tammy A. Smith, Kaleigh M. Soto, Erica M. VanDolah, Gustavo Velayos-Bilbao, Joseph K. Wafer, Trent M. Williams, Lilyona R. Wise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.