Yoncalla High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Yoncalla High School football field, 292 Fifth St.
Tyla Elam, Kevin Rapley-Coffaro and Mya Schuyler are valedictorians.
Cassidy Bragg, Kyndel O’Connor and Steph Murphy are salutatorians.
Yoncalla High School class of 2021 graduates are: Jordan Curtis Aguilar, Bryan Isaiah Allen, Cassidy Rae Bragg, Levi Steven Callahan, Jamie Nadean Costa, Tyler Scott Davis, Tyla Lorann Elam, Aubrey LeeAnn Goetzke, Trace Irby Graham, Dylan Reed Grichar, Cody Gregg Gustafson, Aspen S.Higgins, Stephen Matthew Hunter, Rachel Marie Johnson, Loren M. Kalkowski, Jordan Laughlin, Donovan Stephen Andrew Lewis, Krista Rae Lunn, Mathias D. Lystrup, Isabela Juliet Martinez-Grey, Wyatt Scott McDaniel, Rye Doli McKenzie, Rylie Adam McMullen, Isabelle Grace Monagon, Grace Nicole Morris, Steph A. Murphy, Moriah Nielsen, Kyndel Marie O’Connor, James Dean Olinski, Kaylee Rae Osborne, Graham Allen Pearson, Fiona Rose Peralta, Ceci Ibanez Potter, Kevin Joseph Rapley-Coffaro, Abigail Ann Roa, Abby June Record, Ellie Nichole Ronk, Mya S. Schuyler, Kayd Christian Shelby, Natalie Shook, Benjamin Sperry, Ian Eric Sprinkle, Kenzie Lynn Walton, Kristen Lillian Watson, Brandon Glen Wigzell, Demitri A. Woolman, Logan Michalle Wight and Jamie Danielle Wiley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.