Yoncalla High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Yoncalla High School football field, 292 Fifth St.

Tyla Elam, Kevin Rapley-Coffaro and Mya Schuyler are valedictorians.

Cassidy Bragg, Kyndel O’Connor and Steph Murphy are salutatorians.

Yoncalla High School class of 2021 graduates are: Jordan Curtis Aguilar, Bryan Isaiah Allen, Cassidy Rae Bragg, Levi Steven Callahan, Jamie Nadean Costa, Tyler Scott Davis, Tyla Lorann Elam, Aubrey LeeAnn Goetzke, Trace Irby Graham, Dylan Reed Grichar, Cody Gregg Gustafson, Aspen S.Higgins, Stephen Matthew Hunter, Rachel Marie Johnson, Loren M. Kalkowski, Jordan Laughlin, Donovan Stephen Andrew Lewis, Krista Rae Lunn, Mathias D. Lystrup, Isabela Juliet Martinez-Grey, Wyatt Scott McDaniel, Rye Doli McKenzie, Rylie Adam McMullen, Isabelle Grace Monagon, Grace Nicole Morris, Steph A. Murphy, Moriah Nielsen, Kyndel Marie O’Connor, James Dean Olinski, Kaylee Rae Osborne, Graham Allen Pearson, Fiona Rose Peralta, Ceci Ibanez Potter, Kevin Joseph Rapley-Coffaro, Abigail Ann Roa, Abby June Record, Ellie Nichole Ronk, Mya S. Schuyler, Kayd Christian Shelby, Natalie Shook, Benjamin Sperry, Ian Eric Sprinkle, Kenzie Lynn Walton, Kristen Lillian Watson, Brandon Glen Wigzell, Demitri A. Woolman, Logan Michalle Wight and Jamie Danielle Wiley.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

