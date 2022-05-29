Yoncalla High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Yoncalla High School gymnasium, 292 Fifth St.
Grace Olivia Dover and Vallie Odessa Burgess are valedictorians.
Gavin Ira Sadler and Brayden James Gogolin are salutatorians.
The 2022 graduates of Yoncalla High School are: Dustin Lane Belknap, Lilly Rae Bell, Abigail Renne Bielman, Gavin Cade Black, Nicholas Christopher Blanchfill, Aeryn Nicole Browning, Vallie Odessa Burgess, Sydney Rose Cook, Tyler R. Curtright, Grace Olivia Dover, David S Erbach, Gavin Leiel Forthman, Brayden James Gogolin, Aiden James Grichar, Tristen Alexander Herrera, Caleb Johan Holst, Stephen Hunter, Annaliese Nicole Jackson, Jadien Jaylene Johnson, Trey Anthony Kellen, Gabriel Ayden Marquez, Marcell Thomas Otto, Charles William Pettibone, Christopher James Phillips, Gavin Ira Sadler, Gina Marie Santos, Emalie Erin Sprinkle, Heaven Lee Stevens, Gabriel Paul Struss, Olivia Rose Thompson, Alison Rae Lynn Van Loon, Trent Forest Williams.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
