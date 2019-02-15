YONCALLA — Yoncalla High School will look very different when students come in to start the next school year, but for the remainder of this year, the students will be studying while construction goes on around them.
"We were tired of doing patchwork, so we decided to bite the bullet," said Brian Berry, Yoncalla School District superintendent and YHS principal. "I don't do this without the (school) board. The nice thing is that some of them even have ideas they bring up, because some of our board members are in construction and know what to look for."
Berry came to the district in 1997 and no significant work has been done at the school throughout his 21-year tenure, but with the help of the state's Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program and a supportive school board that work is now underway.
The Yoncalla School District received $4.5 million from the state program, $3 million of which was designated to be used on the high school.
"Luckily we've been pretty strategic about how the money is spent and the school board has been proactive," Berry said. "The seismic grant made us look at other things that need to be upgraded."
Construction crews came in Monday, just days after the basketball season ended for the high school to start working on the gymnasium.
Starting the construction during the school year has helped the district save money. Most of the work is done by local companies.
The lowered gym ceiling has been removed and crews were removing wiring to prepare for work ahead and raise the ceiling.
The gym, which was part of the school when it was first built, has bleachers on one side and a stage on the other.
The stage, which is used for storage, will be leveled.
The wood shop classroom will be extended to make room for the new, larger equipment on one half of the stage area. The other half of the current area will be used for a new weight room.
Woodshop has an average of 15 students, which is a large class at the small north county school.
A special education classroom and bathroom that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be constructed in the area where the current weight room is.
The library, which is a modular building outside the school, will be moved back into the main building.
On Friday, a new heating, venting and air conditioning unit will be installed. An upgrade from the old boiler system, which has malfunctioned a number of times and has started to leak.
"We looked at repairing the boiler, but a new HVAC is simpler and cheaper in the long run," Berry said.
The gym floor and bleachers will be replaced after graduation, starting with the foundation underneath the floor.
Decisions on what will be in the center of the new $180,000 floor — an Eagle or the letter Y — are still ongoing. The bleachers will be electronic bleachers.
"People are going to really like it," Berry said. "The gym is a central location in a small community. People don't just come to see the kids play sports, but they come to have a conversation."
Because of the construction on the gym ceiling, health and fitness classes take place in the classroom and weight room. On warmer days the class may move outdoors and there is also an option to bus students to the elementary school gymnasium.
All construction is expected to be completed before the first official volleyball practice in mid-August.
