Community members, Yoncalla Elementary School staff and parents gathered Wednesday, to recognize another successful year of summer reading.
Children, between the ages of two and 12, gathered weekly to connect with friends, participate in engaging art, science and movement activities and celebrate reading. Thirty-five Yoncalla children participated, up from 22 last year.
Combined, these spectacular readers logged 185 hours of reading or 11,100 minutes.
Don Hakala, the new Yoncalla Elementary School principal, gladly jumped in to participate in the traditional water balloon fight.
Children “earn” water balloons by logging their Summer reading minutes and on the last day of programming each child is given a bag of filled water balloons to launch at adults. More than 300 water balloons were thrown at library staff and volunteers, parents and school staff.
Yoncalla Early Works, Yoncalla School District and Yoncalla Library continue to partner to ensure all children and families in Yoncalla have opportunities to read, both at home and in the community. Over 100 books were distributed during the summer reading program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.