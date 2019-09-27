Forms to receive federal Title funds are due Oct. 1 and 47 school districts across Oregon, including four in Douglas County, have not yet submitted plans to the Oregon Department of Education.
Yoncalla, Winston-Dillard, Glendale, and Days Creek school districts have not submitted forms for the 2019-2020 school year as of Tuesday.
Yoncalla and Days Creek administrators said they will be filing the forms before the deadline.
Winston-Dillard and Glendale did not return phone calls from The News-Review.
School districts have to submit Elementary and Secondary Education Act Assurances and a School Prayer Certificate to receive Title funds.
Through those forms, districts agree to comply with the provisions, rules and regulations of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, use the federal funds to supplement existing programs, provide data on request, complete a Continuous Improvement Plan, and comply with all applicable assurances for Federal Grant Funds.
Districts also agree to the statement that, “This school district has no policy that prevents, or otherwise denies participation in, constitutionally protected prayer in public elementary and secondary schools as detailed in the constitutionally protected school prayer guidance provided by the U.S. Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.