Hunter Blatter, a fifth grader at Sunnyslope Elementary in Roseburg, smiles as the judges taste his chocolate-covered strawberries during the Future Chefs culinary competition held at Jo Lane middle school's gymnasium Thursday night.
Hunter Blatter, a 5th grader at Sunnyslope Elementary in Roseburg, smiles as he looks down at his mother, Sarah Walker, after winning the Future Chefs culinary competition held at JoLane middle school's gymnasium Thursday night.
The judges taste a 'Fruit Delight' prepared by Skyla Dodge, a fifth grader at Fir Grove Elementary in Roseburg, as other students wait for their turn during the Future Chefs culinary competition held at JoLane middle school's gymnasium Thursday night.
Hunter Blatter, a fifth grader at Sunnyslope Elementary in Roseburg, smiles as the judges taste his chocolate-covered strawberries during the Future Chefs culinary competition held at Jo Lane middle school's gymnasium Thursday night.
Hunter Blatter, a 5th grader at Sunnyslope Elementary in Roseburg, smiles as he looks down at his mother, Sarah Walker, after winning the Future Chefs culinary competition held at JoLane middle school's gymnasium Thursday night.
The judges taste a 'Fruit Delight' prepared by Skyla Dodge, a fifth grader at Fir Grove Elementary in Roseburg, as other students wait for their turn during the Future Chefs culinary competition held at JoLane middle school's gymnasium Thursday night.
The next big names in Douglas County’s culinary scene are fifth graders.
They gathered at Jo Lane Middle School Thursday night to compete in the 10th annual Future Chefs competition, held by Sodexo, the Roseburg Public Schools' food services provider.
The chefs competed to win a set of cookware, as well as a spot in the national competition with a chance to earn a $2,500 scholarship.
The dishes, which ranged from fruit salads to Greek salads to zucchini bakes, were cooked by a dozen budding chefs. The winner, Hunter Blatter, a fifth grader from Sunnyslope Elementary in Roseburg, stood out with his chocolate covered strawberries to take home the prize. After winning, he couldn’t take the beaming smile off of his face.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Sarah Walker, Hunter’s mother said. “I’m so proud of him.”
Walker said Hunter has been helping her in the kitchen since he was 4 or 5 years old, and learned cooking from her as well as Hunter’s sister.
“It feels good,” Hunter said after winning, standing tall. He has no plans to stop cooking.
Kyle Micken, the nutrition director for Roseburg Public Schools who helped organize the event, said that he hoped the competition would inspire the young cooks to keep doing what they love.
“You know, not every kid is athletic. Kids want to find a niche,” Micken said. “We’re just trying to get a younger generation of chefs out there, learning to multitask and do multiple things, and igniting that flame for wanting to cook.”
Featured Local Savings
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.