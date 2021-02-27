Douglas County Farm Bureau has opened the application process for the Youth Entrepreneur Grant, which is intended to provide financial assistance to high school students developing agricultural enterprises.
To get an application, email Youth Entrepreneur Chair Matthew Brady at mbrady.glide@icloud.com with Youth Entrepreneur Grant in the subject line. Applications are due March 26.
Examples of eligible projects are: breeding livestock purchase, livestock, greenhouse, fabrication equipment, crop seed or plants.
