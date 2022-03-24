Students busied themselves on Wednesday morning, grabbing strips of paper before soaking them in a glue-like mixture, in preparation to get in touch with their artistic sides.
Umpqua Valley Arts hosted its first spring break camp this week, which was split into a morning and afternoon session.
Students participating in the morning session had the opportunity to create papier-mâché animals — real and imaginary — while the afternoon group learned about the various techniques associated with watercolor.
Corrine White, 11, remained busy throughout the morning, pasting layer after layer of paper in order to finish her papier-mâché rat. The source of inspiration came from Pepper Jack, a feral rat her mother found during the pandemic that Corrine quickly adopted. Pepper Jack is a bit crazier than store-bought rats, Corrine said.
"She bites my brother, but he kind of deserves it," Corrine said.
Whereas Martine Malone, 9, used her love of geology to create a volcano named Vulcan who is about to erupt a quote bubble reading "waa."
"He is sad because someone took his ball," Martine said.
Art lecturer Epiffany Gombart, who has taught classes at the art association since 2017, said she enjoys giving kids the opportunity to do their own thing with their artistic creations.
"Honestly, art's more about the experience," Gombart said. "It's an exploration of the world."
These kinds of hands-on experiences guided Taylor Bennett, the youth education coordinator, back to work at the arts association. Throughout her childhood she attended classes offered at UVA, shaping her love of the arts.
The association is actively seeking volunteers and teachers to help, Bennett said.
“It's so exciting to be able to network with others who are as passionate about arts education as I am, and to provide children in Douglas County with the same opportunities I was fortunate enough to have when I was growing up," Bennett said.
The arts association will return with more youth-centered events this summer. Upcoming summer programs include beginning clay sessions, Saturday classes, art contests, a teen studio and additional opportunities. Registration for summer courses will open April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.