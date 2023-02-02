Gail Trimble and Laura Jackson may have had different motivations for joining Zonta Club of Roseburg, but they have stayed active members for the same reason: the club’s mission. “The mission has always been to do something for women,” Jackson said.
And for 76 years, the group has been finding ways to do just that. The club is a part of a much larger organization called Zonta International.
The focus is on women’s rights. According to the Zonta International website, the group “advocate for equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence.” This is accomplished through “international education programs and service projects.”
Locally, that comes in several different forms.
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force was selected as a Zonta International Centennial Grant recipient in 2019 with the goal of offering prevention classes to local schools. Local Zonta club members were involved in writing the grant application, competing on a global wide basis against other Zonta branches.
“You know, a lot of people think that trafficking only happens in the big cities, but it also happens in the small cities,” Jackson said. “We’re right by the major trafficking corridors. Think of where almost all of our schools are located.”
Once the $5,000 grant was received, Zonta members worked with the task force to create a trafficking prevention curriculum and distribute it out to every middle and high school in Douglas County.
With this, Douglas County became the first to offer such information to sixth through 12th graders.
“The thing that’s nice is the curriculum does have a student valuation, so right afterwards the students are supposed to tell you what they thought. Marian Pearson (of the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force) tested out the revamped curriculum last May, she taught it in Oakland and Sutherlin and 100% of the students thought that it had taught them ways to recognize and avoid trafficking,” Jackson said.
Last week, the club distributed a record 430 undergarments to community partners. Known as the Dignity Drive, Zonta Club of Roseburg placed bins around town to gather donated bras, panties and sanitary and toiletry products. The point is to provide woman in our area with dignity as they restore their lives following domestic violence situations.
These items were distributed to Peace at Home Advocacy Center, Safe Haven Maternity Home, Samaritan Inn and the Adapt addiction treatment center.
“Some of the things that we have the most need for are the underwear and bras and socks,” Peace at Home Advocacy Center volunteer and resource coordinator Crystal Ramos said. “When people come in from wherever they’re coming from, that is like the one thing that we have the most need for. I don’t even know how to stress that enough. We use (these donations) at both our shelter location and our public office where we have people walking off the street.”
An ongoing program Zonta Club of Roseburg offers is called HandUp. According to the club’s website, this local initiative assists “local maturing women to successfully take a step forward to improve their lives.” The description is left open for a reason, because help can come in innumerable ways.
“The HandUp program kind of gives women that boost that they need to make a transition step to improve their life. Like, say you just finished your class at UCC, but now you have to get the certification. And maybe you have to travel the Portland or Klamath Falls to do it, but you haven’t got a job. So where does that money come from?” Jackson said. “We’re not handing them cash out per se, but we can help them make those steps to improve their lives.”
Applications can be found at zontaroseburg.org. The program was recently revamped so that anyone can apply, although a recommendation is required from an agency, counselor or school official.
While the club claims Roseburg as a home base, help is offered to any woman within 50 miles of the city. Membership is open to anyone residing in that radius. Currently, Zonta Club of Roseburg has 10 members, but they are always looking for more.
Program meetings, which are open to the public, are held at noon the fourth Wednesday of each month at Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Trimble has been a member for 31 years. She joined because her former employer required employees to join a local club. She currently serves as club president, a position she has held twice before. Jackson, the club’s public relations officer, joined in 2015 after retiring from the fish and wildlife field.
“I chose Zonta because it meets at lunch time and I am really glad that I did,” Trimble said. “It’s really just opened my eyes a whole lot more to my surroundings, what’s going on in the community and being able to, in whatever capacity I can, be able to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.