Students at John C. Fremont Middle School in Roseburg are in for a treat this upcoming school year.
Two of the teachers spent their summer traveling across parts of Europe on a grant from The Ford Family Foundation to bring practical and real-life examples to their science classes.
Sam and Tim Weber are part of the Fremont faculty; Tim teaches sixth grade math and science and Sam teaches seventh grade science. This European trip has given the Weber’s an opportunity to bring the subject they teach alive through pictures and stories.
“In Iceland, you can see where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates are pulling apart,” said Sam Weber, “Because we teach integrated science, we will be learning about geology this year.”
The Webers’ trip included visits to Lisbon, Portugal; Copenhagen, Denmark; Reykjavik, Iceland; Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden. “We took over 4,000 pictures and plan to use them to further the students’ understanding of science in the real world,” said Tim Weber.
“It was pretty insane,” said Sam Weber, “We took 10 flights, two buses, three trains, all of the metro systems and it took so much coordination. Then it was 50 hours of straight travel to get back to Roseburg.”
Funds For Teachers, a national program that works locally with the Ford Family Foundation, developed this program for teachers to use in order to enrich their curriculum.
The Ford Family Foundation has partnered with Funds for Teachers for the past six years to provide this opportunity for educators in Douglas County, according to Nate Schult, who works for the foundation. “Teachers who are interested in designing their own learning experience in 2023 should look for the application opening in October,” he added.
Tim Weber said he wrote the application. Sam Weber added, “We picked locations that had to do with our state’s standards for science. We just want to teach our students to see science in the real world with the ultimate goal being to create lifelong learners.”
Following two years of lockdowns and online learning, the Webers are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year.
“The last couple of years have been rough and teaching has been up in the air,” said Tim Weber. “This trip made us hopeful and uplifted for the upcoming school year.”
This opportunity is available for any educator willing to put in the work.
“I think this is an amazing opportunity for educators,” said Sam Weber, “One thing we took away is how many educators over there are teaching their students to be global citizens, and to focus on more than just their community.”
Information sessions are available to help teachers explore past projects and understand the application process at fundsforteachers.org. Please direct questions to nschult@tfff.org.
