As the City of Roseburg works to encourage downtown commerce, vandals appear to be working just as diligently to undermine efforts.
“One of the things we hear most about is the vandalization and graffiti in the parking garage,’ said Stuart Cowie, community development director for the City of Roseburg.
With a new janitorial service providing support on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to maintain the general upkeep and maintenance of the parking garage, guests and parking pass holders may see a change in conditions.
“This is definitely going to help,” said Cowie. “Along with Ace parking, law enforcement and more and more people using the parking garage and having eyes on it, maybe the transients and vagabonds won’t be as comfortable there anymore.”
While the number of reported vandalism crimes has stayed relatively constant over the past five years, at around 200, “it’s not that simple,” said Daniel Allen, the spokesperson for the Roseburg Police Department. “This is a city-wide issue and not specific to one area.”
With buildings, structures, windows and vehicles being the main targets for vandalism, the city encourages everyone to report any vandalism immediately using the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-440-4471. To report graffiti, vandalism or excessive trash that has appeared in or on the garage, brick alleyway or courtyard surface, contact Roseburg Public Works at 541-492-6730.
“The City is responsible for cleaning vandalism and/or garbage on property it owns," said Suzanne Hurt, communications specialist for the City of Roseburg. “If vandalism occurs on private property, it is the property owner’s responsibility to clean that up or remove it. Property owners are also responsible for maintaining and cleaning the sidewalks in front of their properties."
Entering the contract with New Way Janitorial Services, the City of Roseburg is taking steps to create a cleaner and safer environment at the downtown parking garage, a long-time hub for vandalism and issues with the homeless population.
“Since we started, I haven’t seen anything, but I have been cleaning downtown a long time and with the fall, we will see more action,” said Mike Taylor, an employee for New Way Janitorial. “As soon as the rains come, we will see more activity in the garage.”
New Way Janitorial Services said it is working to change the dynamic at the parking garage in an effort to curb future vandalism.
“The cleaner the garage is, the less likely people will mess it up,” Taylor said. "If they see there is no garbage or graffiti, then people won’t want to be the first ones doing it. I really love this work, keeping Roseburg clean is my favorite job I ever had.”
