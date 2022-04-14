The Easter Bunny is going to be busy this weekend.
A total of 11 events have been scheduled over Saturday and Sunday in Douglas County, with the egg delivery specialist making at least two appearances at events in Sutherlin and Myrtle Creek.
And it looks like he’s going to be a busy bunny.
Both Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin have egg hunts scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the Myrtle Creek event being held at Millsite Park and the Sutherlin celebration at West Intermediate School.
There will also be a 1 p.m. egg hunt at City Park in Glendale. Earlier events are scheduled for the Camas Valley football field at 10:30 a.m., the Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg at 10:30 a.m., and an Oakland Church of Christ Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m.
At noon, another Easter celebration is scheduled at the JosephJane Winery on Garden Valley Road.
Sunday, the Douglas County Fairgrounds will be holding a church service followed by an egg hunt at 10 a.m. At the same time, Westside Christian Church in Roseburg will also be holding an Easter celebration.
Wildlife Safari in Winston has an event scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, featuring Easter-themed animal encounters. Cost for that event is $20 per person. Registration is available by calling 541-679-6761, ext. 210, or by visiting www.wildlifesafari.net/events.
The Henry Estate Winery on Hubbard Creek Road in Umpqua will also be hosting an Easter event Sunday, featuring live music, a petting zoo and egg hunts for both children and adults. Admission is $10 per carload. More information is available at 541-459-5120.
Kamper Korner, located at 7700 Old Highway 99 North, will be holding an Easter event April 23.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
