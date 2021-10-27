The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team has reported eight coronavirus-related since Saturday as the county's death toll continues to rise.

The recovery team Monday reported six deaths, including a 102-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 Sept. 7 and died Oct. 16, making him the oldest casualty of the coronavirus in Douglas County.

There were seven positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, 40 on Sunday and 35 on Monday.

Wednesday, the team reported the deaths of two more county residents, neither of which were vaccinated.

There were 62 new positive COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday and 49 positive and presumptive cases listed Wednesday.

Of the 31 Douglas County residents receiving hospital care for the coronavirus, 26 are reportedly not fully vaccinated. There are 17 patients being cared for locally and 14 out of the area, including one which continues to receive specialized treatment in another state.

CHI Mercy Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients in its intensive care unit while, for the first time since its inception, there were no patients in the hospital's progressive care unit. Ten percent of all patients being treated at the hospital have COVID-19-related symptoms.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(1) comment

Mike
Mike

Douglas County is now the #1 county in Oregon for Covid deaths since April 19 when vaccine was made available to EVERYONE in the United States aged 16 years and above. There is no other county with more avoidable deaths than Douglas County’s 188.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------Deaths

------------------------------------Apr 19---Oct 27-----Delta---------Per

County-------Population----Deaths----Deaths----Deaths---100,000

Douglas----------112,251---------65-------253-------188---------167

Jackson----------220,944--------127------310--------183----------83

Lane--------------382,067--------144------302--------158----------41

Marion----------347,818--------299------454--------155----------45

Multnomah----812,855--------568------709--------141---------17

Josephine---------87,487----------62-----197--------135--------154

Clackamas------418,817--------204-----309--------105----------25

Washington----601,592--------229-----324---------95-----------16

Linn---------------129,749---------63------131---------68-----------52

Umatilla-----------77,950---------83------150---------67-----------86

Coos----------------64,487---------31-------94---------63------------98

Klamath-----------68,238---------59-----119---------60------------88

Deschutes-------197,692---------72-----125---------53-----------27

Yamhill-----------107,100---------75-----113---------38-----------35

Tillamook---------26,787-----------3-------32---------29---------108

Polk-----------------86,085---------52-------81---------29----------34

Crook---------------24,404---------19-------46---------27---------111

Union---------------26,835---------24-------49--------25-----------93

Harney---------------7,329-----------6-------27--------21---------287

Jefferson----------24,192----------32-------53--------21----------87

Malheur-----------30,571---------58-------78--------20-----------65

Clatsop------------40,224-----------8-------28--------20-----------50

Lincoln-------------49,962---------20-------39--------19-----------38

Columbia---------52,354----------26------44--------18-----------34

Curry--------------22,925------------9-------25--------16-----------70

Baker--------------16,006----------14-------29--------15-----------94

Wasco------------26,682----------28-------41--------13-----------49

Benton-----------93,053----------18-------31--------13-----------14

Grant---------------7,176------------4-------13---------9----------125

Morrow----------11,603----------15-------23---------8-----------69

Hood River------23,382----------29-------37---------8-----------34

Wallowa-----------7,081-----------5-------12---------7-----------99

Lake-----------------7,879-----------7-------12---------5-----------63

Sherman-----------1,708-----------0--------3----------3----------176

Gilliam--------------1,894----------1--------4----------3----------158

Wheeler------------1,366----------1--------1----------0------------0

------------------4,218,545------2460----4296

