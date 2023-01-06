When the remodeling bugs bites, action must be taken.
Oscar Castillon was bitten by such a bug and the El Dorado restaurant located on Winchester Street has been closed for remodeling for about a week. It will continue to be under construction for the next week or two.
“We are maybe two weeks from opening,” said Castillon, “but we are changing everything.”
Unfortunately for the El Dorado, there are permits that need to be filed before major remodeling can begin, which is why they arrived one day to find a red tag stuck to a door.
“The owners of El Dorado started remodeling work at their business without the proper permits or planning approval. They were advised by the Douglas County Building Department’s compliance staff to obtain them," said William Clemens, the Douglas County building inspector. “The owners of El Dorado continued to work on the remodel, so following Oregon State Building Codes and Laws, Douglas County Building Department’s compliance staff posted a stop work order.”
Remodeling continues despite the notice.
"To date they have not been back or completed any permit paperwork,” said Clemens. “They will also need approval from the City of Roseburg’s Planning Department before Douglas County can issue a building permit. The ball is in their court.”
Upon entry, one is immediately struck by the bright white paint and beautifully tiled floor.
“We have been cleaning up a lot,” said Castillon, “and completely changed the baño.”
Along with the new paint, bathrooms and flooring, El Dorado will be boasting a brand new bar with many new brands of cerveza.
As the owner of El Dorado for eight years and the employer of 11 people, Castillon is excited to reopen and serve the people of Roseburg and Douglas County.
“We are getting ready to have people back,” said Castillon. “This is going to look very good when it is all done.”
El Dorado is located at 386 Northeast Winchester Street and can be reached at 541-672-5870 or through their Facebook page.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
