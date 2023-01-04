Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis presided over the oaths of office for five newly elected positions within Douglas County government on Tuesday.
Tom Kress, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman were reelected as county commissioners, while Ron Quimby will be continuing his role within the county as the surveyor after being appointed by the commissioners in 2021. Heather Coffel will be maintaining her role as county assessor for the third time having been appointed in 2018 and subsequently elected twice to the position.
Each individual stood eye to eye with Dan Loomis and swore to uphold the constitution of the United States as well as the Constitution of the State of Oregon.
“These individuals do not swear an oath to a king, president, governor or the people, they swear to uphold the laws this county and state hold most dear,” Loomis said. “This is one of the best parts of the job. This oath ceremony is the glue and the promise these elected officials make to support Douglas County.”
As each elected official came forward to take the oath, the clicking of camera shutters and applause could be heard echoing in the courthouse hallways.
“I did this for the people,” Quimby said. “Plus, somebody has to do this job.”
It is the third time Quimby is coming out of retirement.
“I appreciate everyone’s support,” Coffel said. “I will continue to do everything I can to uphold all the laws as the assessor. I really enjoy this work.”
Friends and family came to the ceremony to show support for the Douglas County officials.
“We have really had a great time,” Freeman said. “All the commissioners get along and enjoy working together.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
