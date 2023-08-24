It’s the season of town halls and constituent meetings for elected representatives as members of the Oregon legislature are in an interim session from June to December. State Representatives Christine Goodwin, Virgle Osborne and Court Boice as well as State Senator David Brock Smith joined together Wednesday night in the Roseburg City Council Chambers.
Despite the town hall taking place on the same evening as the first round of 2024 Republican Party presidential debates, the seats in the City Council Chambers were mostly occupied with attendees looking to hear from their locally elected officials.
While Goodwin’s first town hall in Glendale consisted mostly of an informative presentation about her values and the work she did in the most recent legislative session, this meeting utilized a full panel of elected officials to focus on the voices of constituents.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress opened up the meeting and acted as the master of ceremonies for the evening, even enlisting the help of other officials in the audience like Commissioner Tim Freeman, Commissioner Chris Boice and Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger to assist in drawing tickets for questions. After introducing the panel of elected officials, each representative provided an overview of the work they have been doing in Salem.
Goodwin touched on some the over 3,000 bills that were worked on during the 2023 legislative session, such as amending Measure 110. She said she was glad to be back home with familiar faces after spending time in Salem.
“It’s so nice to be here,” Goodwin said. “It’s really good to be home after six months of Salem. It’s hard to pull yourself away from home in the evenings, but I know you really care about what your state government is doing and we are very aware of that and I am very happy to serve with these gentlemen in Salem.”
Court Boice took some time to discuss his own concerns around wildfire impacts, homelessness and rates of addiction affecting Oregon while acknowledging that this past legislative session was his first since being elected as a state representative in February.
“This is my first town hall,” Court Boice said. “When I got the invite from my colleagues, my first thought was, ‘Wow, what if I show up and ruin their political futures?’ but I’m glad to be here.”
Osborne spoke on the economic dependency that Douglas County and much of rural Oregon has on fossil fuel industries such as timber along with a lack of infrastructure to support a full transition to electric vehicles. He said he wants to uphold the values of the people who voted for him to represent them.
“I’m proud to be a representative. I appreciate the support, it’s been great,” Osborne said. “I will fight until you guys tell me you don’t want me to be there anymore.”
Brock Smith touched on his work in the Senate and his belief that dedicated efforts can help the Republican party win a majority in the House and Senate during upcoming election cycles.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to serve you in Senate District 1 in Salem and take on these battles that you’ve heard about through the legislative process.Curry, Coos and Douglas Counties have a stellar legislative team in Salem that understands your rural values and what we need to do to make sure that we can preserve them and speak your truth up in Salem in the legislature to make sure that your concerns are heard on a daily basis,” Brock Smith said. “That’s really what our job is every single day when we’re in the legislative session.”
When the time for constituents to voice their feelings came, representatives heard questions ranging from the increasing costs of legislative infrastructure on taxpayers to excessive legislative spending that may be better used in other ways. Other topics garnering questions included the possibility of veterans home in Douglas County and requested status updates about the recent legislative walkout.
(3) comments
Anyone who thinks that an elected official, of any political party, or any level of government, has the interests of the constituents in mind is operating at a level of delusion that staggers the mind 🤔.
Consider yourself staggered. I *expect* elected officials to do the best job they can, to put aside their venal self-interest, and act in the best interest of the public. Now, I recognize that their idea of "best job" might be different from mine; they might really believe that the state ought to have dominion over women's bodies, for example. But I trust most of them to be forthright during campaigns, and to follow through; that's why we have elections.
I've met a lot of elected officials and even more candidates. They are mostly fine human beings that I'd enjoy having a coffee or a beer with. And bagels or pizza.
But I feel the same way about most human beings.
I regret that your experience with politicians and people has caused you to have such a level of cynicism. We all live on a spectrum of attitudes from gloomy Eeyore's to delusional Pangloss, I suppose; I think where I live is healthier and happier.
It's mostly a choice.
I believe this is telling:
Osborne "... said he wants to uphold the values of the people who voted for him to represent them." Nope; he responsibility is to serve the community irrespective of who voted for him.
--and...
"Brock Smith touched on his work in the Senate and his belief that dedicated efforts can help the Republican party win a majority in the House and Senate during upcoming election cycles." Wrong forum. The town hall is not a campaign event.
These statements reflect, I think, a misconception about the role of candidate and the role of representative in a representative democracy. It's all well and good for a candidate to campaign as a partisan; but once elected, when in the role of elected office-holder, that representative serves all the people; and a town hall is not a campaign event.
Look: most Republicans in Congress voted against every major infrastructure bill supported by the Biden administration, and yet it turns out that most of the money and building projects are going to red states and red counties; that is all well and good, too, because our elected representatives must act in the best interests of all of us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.