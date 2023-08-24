It’s the season of town halls and constituent meetings for elected representatives as members of the Oregon legislature are in an interim session from June to December. State Representatives Christine Goodwin, Virgle Osborne and Court Boice as well as State Senator David Brock Smith joined together Wednesday night in the Roseburg City Council Chambers.

(3) comments

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Anyone who thinks that an elected official, of any political party, or any level of government, has the interests of the constituents in mind is operating at a level of delusion that staggers the mind 🤔.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Consider yourself staggered. I *expect* elected officials to do the best job they can, to put aside their venal self-interest, and act in the best interest of the public. Now, I recognize that their idea of "best job" might be different from mine; they might really believe that the state ought to have dominion over women's bodies, for example. But I trust most of them to be forthright during campaigns, and to follow through; that's why we have elections.

I've met a lot of elected officials and even more candidates. They are mostly fine human beings that I'd enjoy having a coffee or a beer with. And bagels or pizza.

But I feel the same way about most human beings.

I regret that your experience with politicians and people has caused you to have such a level of cynicism. We all live on a spectrum of attitudes from gloomy Eeyore's to delusional Pangloss, I suppose; I think where I live is healthier and happier.

It's mostly a choice.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

I believe this is telling:

Osborne "... said he wants to uphold the values of the people who voted for him to represent them." Nope; he responsibility is to serve the community irrespective of who voted for him.

--and...

"Brock Smith touched on his work in the Senate and his belief that dedicated efforts can help the Republican party win a majority in the House and Senate during upcoming election cycles." Wrong forum. The town hall is not a campaign event.

These statements reflect, I think, a misconception about the role of candidate and the role of representative in a representative democracy. It's all well and good for a candidate to campaign as a partisan; but once elected, when in the role of elected office-holder, that representative serves all the people; and a town hall is not a campaign event.

Look: most Republicans in Congress voted against every major infrastructure bill supported by the Biden administration, and yet it turns out that most of the money and building projects are going to red states and red counties; that is all well and good, too, because our elected representatives must act in the best interests of all of us.

