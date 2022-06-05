The filing window is now open for candidates who would like to run for local office in the Nov. 8 general election. The recorders in Oakland, Reedsport and Roseburg have submitted general guidelines for those who want to run for mayor and city council seats in their cities. The following are listed alphabetically:
OaklandA two-year term for mayor is up for election. Four-year terms for councilor positions No. 1 and No. 3 will be voted on as well. Council positions are elected at-large — meaning candidates can live in any area within the Oakland city limits. Terms will begin in January 2023.
Candidates for any of these positions must be:
- A qualified elector under the laws and constitution of the state of Oregon and a registered voter of the City of Oakland; and
- A City of Oakland resident who has resided continuously in the city during the 12 months immediately preceding the election they are filing for.
City Recorder Carolyn Shields said all filing requirements must be completed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30. For more information, call 541-459-4531 or email: cityrecorder@oaklandoregon.org.
ReedsportInformation packets are available for those interested in filing for a seat on the Reedsport City Council, including one for mayor, for the Nov. 8 general election.
The following positions are up for grabs: a two-year term for mayor, elected at large; and four-year terms for council positions No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6. Terms begin January 2023.
The Reedsport City Charter requires a one-year and continued residency and a nomination petition. Candidacy also requires the gathering of 25 signatures. State election laws require that a blank petition, filled out and signed by the candidate, must be filed with the City Recorder prior to gathering signatures.
For more information, contact Deputy City Recorder Courteney Davis at (541) 271-1989. The deadline for filing is Aug. 18.
RoseburgThe following positions are up for election: a two-year term for mayor and four-year terms for council position No. 1 of all four wards. Terms begin January 2023.
Local candidates who run for office must file nomination petitions that include voters’ signatures. Candidates for mayor must get 50 signatures from voters registered in Roseburg; those running for city council must get 20 signatures from registered voters living in their wards.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to set up an appointment with City Recorder Amy Sowa to review the election process before completing any filing forms.
For more information, contact Sowa at 541-492-6866 or email asowa@cityofroseburg.org. The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
