Douglas County voters in nearly every school district within the county will be selecting members to their respective school boards.
Five candidates are running for one position on the Elkton school board, two seated members of the Glide school board are running for the same position, four candidates are running for two spots on the South Umpqua School District Board, and five candidates are vying for two open spots on the Winston-Dillard School District board.
Meanwhile, 12 candidates are running for four positions on the Roseburg Public Schools board of directors, with four challengers running against incumbent Charles Lee for Position 5.
The News-Review sent out a questionnaire to all candidates. The following responses are from candidates running for a seat on Roseburg’s board.
Some responses have been edited for the print edition of The News-Review out of space consideration, but will appear in their entirety online.
POSITION 1
DR. BRANDON BISHOP
Occupation: Podiatrist, foot and ankle surgeon.
Education: Residency at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University; medical at Des Moines University; undergraduate at Brigham Young University.
Prior Government Experience:
I have been on the Roseburg Public School board since August 2020. I helped guide the school district through COVID-19 and a return to in-person learning.
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
The students. Seeing how the students in RPS grow, learn, develop, strive for and accomplish their goals is what prompts me to keep serving on the school board. In a world where we tend to focus on the negative, interacting with students and educators gives me hope and optimism for the future. There’s a lot of good still in our world. We need to nourish and foster that.
Why should people vote for you?
I am a parent of three children currently attending Roseburg Public Schools, and have a strong interest in their education as well as the education of the entire community. I firmly believe that strong schools support and build strong communities. I wrote an article that was published in The News-Review Sunday, April 30, which outlines why I believe I am the better candidate for position 1. During my time on the board, RPS has established relationships with many companies that desperately need our students after graduation. We had the highest graduation rate at Roseburg High School during my time on the board.
What is the biggest challenge facing Roseburg school district, and what would you do to address it?
That is a difficult question to answer as there are so many. Community support for the educational system is always a need. The way schools are funded in the state of Oregon is a challenge. More affluent communities get more support for their educational system. That puts individuals and students in more rural, or less affluent communities, at a disadvantage for all educational needs including: career technical education, advanced classes, facilities and even athletic facilities.
Another challenge is misinformation. People often have frustrations about critical race theory being taught or lack of transparency with the curriculum. The truth is, the curriculum is completely transparent. When changes have been made to the curriculum, the district office is always open for further explanation and comment. Critical race theory is not being taught in our community. It is not mandated by the state to be taught.
MICHAEL LEONE
Occupation: I currently teach engineering software classes at Umpqua Community College. In the past, I have 20 years experience teaching construction tech, robotics, computer aided design and engineering technology at the high school and junior high school level. I also have 20 years experience in the business world as a product design engineer, business owner, marketing and sales manager in the mechanical engineering software field.
Prior Government Experience: No previous government experience. Just a concerned citizen in the Roseburg community.
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
Primarily, it was because I believe in conservative values and traditional education: reading, writing, math, history, civics and sciences and not the current liberal agenda being pushed down from Portland or the Salem bureaucrats. I believe that our schools should be teaching students how to think, not what to think. Also, I believe that parents know what is best for their children before teachers and administrators. There should be full transparency on subject matter being taught in our schools.
Why should people vote for me?
My first-hand experience in both education and business gives me a unique skill set. I believe I can make a positive change by protecting our schools from ideologies and social trends that do not match our community. I will actively encourage more parent participation and oversight into what is being taught.
What is the biggest challenge facing Roseburg school district, and what would you do to address it?
The previous few years of school closures and social distancing caused so many issues that range from basic education skills to social and mental issues. I will work to find solutions in giving children a chance to not only catch up in their education, but at the same time reconnect in healthy ways with their peers in school.
POSITION 4
RODNEY COTTON served 29 years on the school board. Cotton, who retired in 2021 after 44 years with McDonald’s restaurants as an operations manager, has served 30 years on the civil service board for Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
JONI SHERMAN is a retired educator, counselor, psychologist, school administrator, director of the career technical education program and an evaluator. Sherman’s education includes a candidate of philosophy degree from Colorado State University, a masters of education from Whitworth University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from Central Washington University.
Neither candidate responded to the questionnaire.
POSITION 5
CHARLES LEE
Occupation: Self-employed attorney.
Education: Graduated high school in Minnesotain 1966; College at Reed College in Portland 1966 – 1971; Law degree from the University of Oregon 1971-1974.
Prior Government Experience: 1) Work-study job with Multnomah County District Attorney as an undergraduate; at Reed serving subpoenas, taking pictures, transporting evidence, running errands, and drafting documents
2) summer intern for Multnomah County District Attorney; Summer of 1972 and 1973. In 1972 I was writing documents and recording proceedings in Portland Municipal Court, the second year trying non-jury misdemeanor cases in Multnomah County District Court.
3) During the school year 1973-1974 as a third Year certified law student I prosecuted misdemeanor jury trials, mainly driving under the influence cases, in Springfield Municipal Court
4) Bill Lasswell hired me in August 1974 to start work as a Douglas County Deputy District Attorney; 36 years as a small town lawyer; dealing with innumerable instances of clients dealing with the governments, sometimes in cooperation and sometimes in conflict.
6) member of the Roseburg school board since 1995., second in seniority to Rod Cotton.
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
I am a strong believer in a free public education in which students from all parts of the community learn together. When I first ran I feared another candidate would try to steer the schools to serve a particular social belief system. Since then I have found that I enjoy being on the school board because many decisions are difficult in deciding how best to allocate limited resources to address numerous needs.
Why should people vote for you?
I respect the hard work of our teachers and educators and I do not think I know more about how to teach students than they know. I will strive to support our schools with a climate that encourages students to value their time in school, their place in the school community and the knowledge and skills they gain in school.
What is the biggest challenge facing the Roseburg school district and what would you do to address it?
I think that there is a trend in society, reflected in bumper stickers common in this community, to disrespect government in general and schools in particular. That trend hurts the spirit of both students and staff and reduces success. I want to demonstrate that our schools are governed in a reasoned and respectful way.
ANNA ALLEN
Occupation: Full-time mother of eight children, part-time PR specialist at Umpqua Endodontics.
Education: Brigham Young University, bachelor’s degree in American studies, in progress; Canby High School, graduated with honors
Prior Government Experience: None.
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
I have had three kids go through and graduate from the Roseburg educational system, and five others attending. I continue to feel a real investment in the health and development of our schools because of my own children, but also because of my work with hundreds of youth in our district through church and other volunteer organizations. I have seen many of the ways in which they are thriving or not, and this seemed like a good time to see what I could do to help perpetuate and build upon the good.
Why should people vote for you?
Roseburg residents should vote for me because I do not come to the table with a political agenda. My interest is the welfare and health of families and children who are increasingly being regarded as bureaucratic pawns. I see them as young people who need preparation, guidance and tools in order to move out into the world with reasonable confidence of success in its many forms.
What is the biggest challenge facing Roseburg school district, and what would you do to address it?
Among many challenges are some of the policies being pushed by Salem which do not belong in the educational system and are not designed to set children on a clear and productive path. Those policies must be navigated wisely. Roseburg has incredible potential, so a second challenge is to understand the integral links between the interests and growth of our schools and the interests and growth of our community, and to create a beneficial collaboration.
CELIA VANDER VELDEN
Occupation: Direct service provider.
Education: Associate’s degree in sociology.
Prior Government Experience: Aside from being a military brat and working on the Census, this would be my first official public office position. I did work on a college board for Clubs before graduating.
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
In truth I am running for school board because I am highly concerned with the wave of fear and propaganda rushing across our nation. People should not fear their children being taught things like history, basic science or human acceptance.
Why should people vote for you?
I would like people to vote me in as a voice of reason. Their voice of reason when they feel drowned out by the squeakiest wheels. I believe my privilege of being part of both multicultural and medical communities has opened my eyes to how to be the best version of myself and I’d like to share that with everyone else.
What is the biggest challenge facing Roseburg school district and what would you do to address it?
The biggest challenge facing Roseburg school district is this backwards agenda to “Otherize” our own community members through false narratives regarding what’s happening in schools across America. This is still America and we still have freedoms, like the right to a free public and thorough education.
STEVE HAMMERSON listed a background in risk management and criminal justice in his candidate filing. Hammerson graduated from Beaverton’s Sunset High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and business from Western Oregon University. His background includes work with Washington County Community Corrections.
DARREL ORTH is a Roseburg business owner who also listed background experience as a senior radiological technician, from which he is retired. Orth is Roseburg High School graduate.
Hammerson and Orth did not respond to the questionnaire.
POSITION 6
REBECCA LARSON
Occupation: Mother of five children, teacher, graduate student, community volunteer.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology teaching from Brigham Young University (1995-2000); Masters degree in Education (Teaching Pedagogy and Gifted Education), from Arizona State University (in progress).
Prior Government Experience: Roseburg Public School board. (5 years), served as board chair (2 years), currently serving as vice chair (2 years)
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
I have been involved with public schools my entire life — as a student, teacher, substitute, parent, PTA president, volunteer and school board member. I believe that quality public education is critical in building strong communities. I am passionate about supporting parents and families while helping children and youth learn the skills they need to build productive lives. I am seeking re-election so I can continue our efforts to ensure “all students will receive the care, support, and instruction needed to graduate from high school with plans for their most successful futures.”
Why should people vote for you?
As a current Roseburg public school parent and professional educator, I bring a unique and practical perspective to board decisions. I believe parents play a critical role in their children’s education and should be engaged in supporting our schools and informed about the decisions that are being made that impact their families. As an educator, I am also aware of our teachers’ challenges. Our students are fortunate to be served by many dedicated and engaged professionals. As a board member, I am a good listener, critical thinker, and problem solver. I want to work to create solutions that seek to balance the best interests of everyone in our community, especially our students. We must have a fiscally sound budget, investing only in areas that provide actual returns for our students while preparing for future needs. I am grateful to have made Roseburg my home and am proud to have my children attend Roseburg Public Schools. I am committed to our community and our schools. I want to see them succeed. I would be honored to continue to serve on the board of directors.
What is the biggest challenge facing Roseburg school district, and what would you do to address it?
Our biggest challenge should always be staying centered on the needs of our students. Kids need a safe, welcoming, challenging place that provides a pathway to success in life. We need to continue to strive to meet the needs of every student. Another primary concern is our aging physical facilities. While our maintenance team does an incredible job, we will continue to have more and more expensive repairs needing to be done if we don’t make a real community investment in our buildings. Unfortunately, in Oregon, this requires passing a bond. I’d love to see more practical support from the State Legislature for rural communities. In the meantime, I’ve worked with my fellow board members to listen to our community about what projects we should prioritize in creating our most recent bond package. Creating safe and secure learning and working environments is essential for our students and staff. Additionally, improved facilities can help draw professionals and business investment into our community. Finally, we must recruit and retain quality staff to work with our students daily. We want the best people we can find to inspire and support our children.
ANDREA MINER
Occupation: Retired branch office administration, human resources.
Education: Winston-Dillard School District, graduated with honors from Willamette High School in Eugene.
Prior Government Experience: Aviva Health board of directors (formerly Umpqua Community Health Center). Served as Executive Committee vice chair, Governance Committee chair and various other committees.
What prompted you to run for the RPS board?
Besides having grandchildren who will soon be in the Roseburg School system, I am passionate about the welfare and success of children. They need to be taught the basics using a strong, sound curriculum which includes critical thinking. They will be our leaders of tomorrow.
Why should people vote for you?
I listen! I listen to children, their parents and our dedicated teachers. We need transparency between all parties; working together for what is best for the future of each and every student.
What is the biggest challenge facing the Roseburg school district, and what would you do to address it?
Oregon is rated in the bottom 10. Quite frankly, I am concerned that the powers of Salem impose their opinions onto our conservative community, holding our hard-earned education tax dollars hostage. My desire is that we, as a community, say, “no” to their choices of sometimes nonsensical curriculum/ideologies and select a curriculum of our choosing which is strong in the basics of reading, writing, math, sciences, etc. There is limited teaching time each day. Let’s fill it with subjects that give our children a superior start. Clearly, Salem’s plan for education is not working.
SAMANTHA FROST has served as a substitute teacher within the Roseburg school district as well as a substitute instructor and Upward Bound Forensic Science instructor at Umpqua Community College, according to her candidate filing. Frost served in forensics with the Idaho State Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Frost also lists a background in integrated ballistics with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Frost did not reply to the questionnaire.
(1) comment
Don't vote for anyone who failed to turn in their homework assignment, ie, filling out the questionnaire so that voters would know who they are
