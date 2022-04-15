Roseburg residents can learn about a proposed Roseburg Public Schools bond levy that will be on the May 17 primary election ballot — as well as other information about the election, such as how to register to vote and how to vote by mail.
The 2022 City of Roseburg Primary Election Information voter pamphlet is now available on the city’s website.
Residents also can pick up printed paper copies at Roseburg City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave.; the Roseburg Public Safety Center, 700 SE Douglas Ave.; or Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
The pamphlet provides voters with information about Douglas County School District No. 4’s Roseburg Public Schools bond levy, or Measure 10-187, that will be on vote-by-mail ballots sent to residents on or about April 27. The pamphlet also contains several arguments in favor of the measure. No opposing arguments were submitted to the City recorder.
While some Douglas County offices will be up for election in the primary, candidates for Roseburg mayor and City Council don’t run in Roseburg’s primary election. They run only in the November general election. Candidates for the urban sanitary district, and the boards of Roseburg Public Schools, Umpqua Community College and Douglas Education Service District run during Special District Elections held in May during odd-numbered years. The primary election information pamphlet won’t contain information about those races or candidates.
Candidates for Roseburg mayor and City Council will be able to file to run for office from June 1 through Aug. 30.
