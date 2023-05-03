The Umpqua Public Transportation District operates public transportation service in the greater Roseburg area, with commuter services to Winston, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Canyonville.
The seven-person board of directors sets policies that ensure the health of the agency. Each member is elected at-large by voters of the district to serve a four-year term.
There are three seats up for re-election; each race has one incumbent and one challenger. In Position 1, incumbent Kat Stone faces challenger Doug Mendenhall. In Position 2, incumbent Jim De Lap faces Michaela Hammerson. And in Position 3, incumbent Tom Trotter faces challenger Steve Hammerson.
We asked each of the candidates the same questions; below are their responses. Answers have been edited for length.
POSITION 1
DOUG MENDENHALL
Occupation: Log scaler.
Education: UCC, associates degree in computer systems information.
Prior Government Experience: None listed.
What prompted you to run for the UPTD board?
I believe a healthy, robust public transportation system is important to any community. My mother recently surrendered her keys due to advancing Parkinson's disease, and knowing she can still freely go where she needs/wants to go is important to me.
Why should people vote for you?
I'm a conservative in a conservative county. While I believe in our transportation system, I'm willing to cut the bad fruit, to help the good fruit grow. We should make UPDT as near to self-sufficient through fares as we possibly can.
What is the biggest challenge facing UPTD, and what would you do to address it?
The first thing I did after filling my candidacy was to board a bus, and start asking questions. Right now, the biggest challenge is ridership. One driver reported that before Covid-19, he would have between 200 to 250 riders per shift. Now, it's a small fraction of that. Frankly, as a first-time candidate, I don't have the solution. Gaining public trust that it is safe to ride again will be my personal biggest focus.
KAT STONE
Occupation: Registered nurse.
Education: UCC, associate degree in nursing.
Prior Government Experience: Umpqua Public Transit District, two terms.
What prompted you to run for the UPTD board?
I am currently on the board. I was elected to the newly formed board with 12,205 votes out of a field of 14 candidates. That was the second highest number of votes in that election. I ran in 2018 because as a registered nurse working for the state doing home visits, I saw at-risk individuals in the most rural places that had no reliable transportation to town. I worked in that position for the Department of Human Services and those folks were not healthy and spry. I worked for the elderly and veterans and people with disabilities. Those are the people whose needs I keep in the forefront of decisions in the provision of services. I don't want these people to be forgotten when we are making business decisions.
Why should people vote for you?
I have a personal connection to every community in Douglas County. I have met with the citizens on the ground and they know I listen and respond to them. If you don't know me yourself, you know someone who does. Also, I have been doing the job and we are a very successful team. This position isn't about potholes and big trucks. It is about moving people efficiently and finding the right people to fill the administrative positions to get the job done responsibly and efficiently. ... As we grow our fleet we will expand our reach and frequency. Part of my own desire is to make more income from tourist services along highway 138.
What is the biggest challenge facing UPTD, and what would you do to address it?
Right now it would be supply chain issues. We need vehicles to expand services and we have the money for those vehicles, but those buses and vans have been bogged down in the factories for the same reason that new cars weren't available. Now we are taking revised models that are more expensive than what we contracted for. But this is a national problem and we have to adjust like everyone else. When we do get our vehicles we will have to have drivers ...We need to expand services to Tiller and all of South County. We have all of North County, Elkton and Reedsport that are not part of I-5 county. If we had our vehicles we would be everywhere.
POSITION 2
JIM DE LAP
Occupation: None listed.
Education: Ashland Senior High School.
Prior Government Experience: Appointed board member, Umpqua Public Transit District.
What prompted you to run for the UPTD board?
As a board member I was appointed when there was a vacancy due to a member's health and nobody filed for the position. I had already been participating in meetings in person for quite a while. Many years ago when UPTD was basically a "Dial a Ride" service, I lived over 5 miles out Garden Valley and needed to get into town for doctor's appointments. I called and I was told that "You don't qualify" for service. My wife was working and I was unable to drive due to an auto accident. I don't want that kind of thing to happen to anyone who is in actual need.
Why should people vote for you?
I have been "the little person" who falls through the cracks and has no recourse and needs what UPTD now offers. UPTD is now an actual Public Transportation District with set routes and busses of various types to serve the public in the best way possible.
What is the biggest challenge facing UPTD, and what would you do to address it?
I believe that UPTD is still a small but growing service. We now have a Master Plan, a guide to follow as we grow. As a public entity we have many rules and regulations to follow. There are many different grants that are available for funding and distribution with qualifications for how each grant is to be utilized. We have a great UPTD board of directors who have many years of experience and knowledge and really do want UPTD to be a viable, great Transportation District. As a member of the board of directors of UPTD I too am responsible for seeing that UPTD grows and is the best bus company. Not only in Douglas County but in all of Oregon.
MICHAELA HAMMERSON
Occupation: Insurance, claims team manager.
Education: Oregon State University, bachelor of science in liberal studies.
Prior Government Experience: Vice chair, Douglas County Republican Central Committee; Republican precinct committee person.
What prompted you to run for the UPTD board?
The national and state events of the last several years have made me very aware of how important it is to be part of self-governance. I have gotten involved and encourage others to do the same. Our local government should reflect the will of the local people. My goal is to echo their voice.
Why should people vote for you?
I am committed to listening to the community, being fiscally responsible and solving problems as they arise.
What is the biggest challenge facing UPTD, and what would you do to address it?
There are some areas of town that have become food deserts. For the good of the community, it should be easy, affordable and efficient to go grocery shopping. I want to ensure all residents have easy access to basic needs. Additionally, with the large growth facing the city, we need to be planning for short-term and long-term traffic and transportation challenges.
POSITION 3
STEVE HAMMERSON
Occupation: Risk management.
Education: Western Oregon University, bachelor of science in criminal justice and business.
Prior Government Experience: None.
What prompted you to run for the UPTD board?
I want the people's voice and community input to matter for public transportation matters. I am a candidate that represents the will and input of the people in our community.
Why should people vote for you?
I believe people should vote for me if they want someone that will support a bottom up strategy, where transportation concerns are addressed at the ground level and communicated in an upward fashion.
What is the biggest challenge facing UPTD, and what would you do to address it?
It appears to me at the time the biggest challenge is the impact of the homeless community on the system. This should be one of several focal points the board should address.
TOM TROTTER
Occupation: Former public transit vehicle operator.
Education: Portland State University, bachelor of science in geography.
Prior Government Experience: Umpqua Public Transit District board.
What prompted you to run for the UPTD board?
There is a need for public participation in local government and I am committed to serving the transit needs of the people of Douglas County.
Why should people vote for you?
I want to see our county have a premier public transit service that is financially sound and serving the people safely, efficiently, reliably, and courteously. I know the value and importance of transit; having first-hand experience being transit dependent. (Trotter was a UPTD director from 2021-2023 and a TriMet rail operator and bus operator from 2014-2020)
What is the biggest challenge facing UPTD, and what would you do to address it?
The biggest challenge the district faces is to continue growing and expanding fixed route, medical transport and dial-a-ride service to all residents of Douglas County while the supply chain disruptions remain, inflation continues to drive up costs and funding sources potentially become unreliable or insufficient. To address these issues I will engage with the public to understand their needs, keep informed of current events that may affect UPTD and continue educating myself on transit-related topics.
