Alek Skarlatos formally filed Tuesday for another run for Congressional District 4.
It's no surprise that Skarlatos — the Republican nominee for the position in 2020 — is running again this year.
His campaign had already racked up $1.1 million in contributions by the end of 2021. That's more than any other District 4 candidate, Democrats included, to date.
So far, Skarlatos is running unopposed in the May Republican primary. On the other side of the aisle, eight hopefuls are so far competing in the Democratic primary.
Skarlatos, a former Oregon National Guardsman, attended Air Assault School and Sniper School, achieving the rank of specialist. He was deployed for nine months in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army National Guard’s 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in 2015.
He became famous after he and four others intervened in 2015 to stop a would-be terrorist from opening fire on a Paris-bound train.
Skarlatos went on to star in a Clint Eastwood movie about the event, called "15:17 to Paris," and to take third place on the ABC program "Dancing with the Stars."
Skarlatos made an unsuccessful run for Douglas County commissioner in 2018 and unsuccessfully challenged longtime Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, for District 4 in 2020. DeFazio has announced he plans to retire at the end of the year.
Skarlatos was formerly a senior fellow at the Freedom Foundation but stepped down last year to focus on his campaign.
He said the District 4 race could determine who controls Congress. He said he opposes President Joe Biden's "liberal agenda" and believes it's time for a new generation to lead.
If he were to win, Skarlatos would likely enter a closely divided and highly politically polarized Congress.
He blames that on Biden.
"Once again, President Biden let our country down when he promised at his inauguration speech to unite the Congress and he failed to deliver," Skarlatos said in an email.
"Both parties could do a better job of spending less money and I promise to work with anyone that wants to reduce federal spending, which will slow down inflation and actually help middle-class families in Oregon," he said.
Skarlatos said District 4 is the state's poorest and the status quo isn't working.
"If elected, I'll support pro-growth policies that will help those employed in timber, fishing, and other industries create good-paying jobs in rural America," he said.
