All three Douglas County commissioners have filed for reelection in 2022, and one of them has a challenger.
Commissioner Tom Kress will square off against Marcus Black, a logger from Drain.
Black grew up in Douglas County and works in his family's logging business. At 25 years old, he is a newcomer to politics and said not enough people of his generation are involved in politics.
He thinks it's time for new people with new ideas to serve on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
"They are not pushing that envelope to do something great," he said of the current commissioners. "They are content to just do enough to stay relevant, stay elected. They are too afraid to rock the boat to make everybody's lives potentially better."
Black cited education, homelessness and forest fires as his top priorities.
He wants the county to give parents options outside of the state-funded education system.
"A lot of parents are unhappy with the school district due to the policies that are coming into play with critical race theory, transgenderism," he said.
He mentioned offering tax breaks for parents to send kids elsewhere, and also said he would like to fund a county-funded school district as an alternative.
The county is not currently involved in funding or operating any school districts.
To pay for his project, he suggested the county should partner with an environmental group to buy the Elliott State Forest from the state. The forest could then be managed to generate revenue for the county, he said.
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, along with Lone Rock Timber, had unsuccessfully attempted to purchase the forest in 2017. The county later proposed buying the forest for $120.8 million. Oregon chose instead to make it a state research forest.
Black said the growing number of homeless people in Roseburg need to be given some tough love because many are drug addicts. He also said the county should give local churches and local businesses the money to help them.
"It's not going away, it's getting worse. So let's try something new," he said.
A third top issue for Black is forest fires. The county shouldn't be seeing two or three big fires every summer, he said.
He wants the excess fuels out of the forest and said the county should create a cogeneration plant to burn material cleared out of the forest during fire prevention.
"We can make power with that fuel," he said.
That would also bring the county energy independence, he said, if in the future there are power brownouts elsewhere due to a movement toward green energy.
Black also wants the county to have control over the federal O&C timberlands, which are operated by the Bureau of Land Management.
He said the BLM is required to harvest 500 million board feet of timber off those lands annually and is harvesting less than half that.
"We're not getting as much of that money as we possibly could," he said.
Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman are so far unopposed. All three incumbents have formed campaign committees and are actively fundraising. Black has not formed a fundraising committee yet and said he is not collecting campaign contributions.
Kress and Boice have each raised $19,000 in campaign funds so far this year. Freeman has raised $29,000.
This may be the first time that three incumbents have ever run for the Douglas County Board of Commissioners at the same time.
All three of the commissioner seats were originally set to stagger, but all three positions have come up at once every four years since Boice was first elected mid-term in 2014 to replace longtime former commissioner Doug Robertson, who retired early from the post.
However, in 2018 a three-incumbent election was prevented by Gary Leif's departure from the board to take up a seat in the state Legislature.
Christine Goodwin, who had been appointed to finish out his commissioner term that year, did not run for election. (Goodwin, now an interim state representative, is once again finishing out a term for Leif, who died in July.)
Kress went on to win the seat that year.
The candidate filing period for the 2022 countywide races opened in September and continues through March 8.
Douglas County Assessor Heather Coffel has also filed for reelection to her post.
In the state Legislative races, and in the races for seats in the U.S. House, the start of the filing period has been delayed until Jan. 17 due to redistricting.
Others need to jump in this race as well. We desperately need new leadership in this county as Mr. Black alludes to in his statements.
