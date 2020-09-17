Douglas County residents who have been displaced by the Archie Creek Fire will still be able to vote in Oregon’s mail-in election this November.
They just need to let elections officials know where they’re staying and a ballot will be sent to that address, Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said Tuesday.
“We want to assure them that there are means to get them a ballot. We want their vote to get counted,” he said.
Loomis said voters can update the mailing address where they want the ballot sent, either online at sos.oregon.gov or delivered to the Douglas County Elections Department in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Voters in need of assistance can also call the Elections Department at 541-440-4252.
The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 13 and Douglas County ballots are expected to be mailed Oct. 15, but voters can change their mailing address even after ballots have been sent and a second ballot will be sent to their current location, Loomis said.
Loomis said the Elections Department is in the process now of proofreading ballots and will soon be sending them to the printer. He said extra ballots are always printed to replace ballots that don’t arrive at voters’ locations.
He said a big turnout is expected due to the presidential election this November, estimating about an 80% participation rate. That’s based on the usual doubling of the presidential primary participation rate, which was 40% in May, Loomis said.
Loomis said the 40% was a bit lower than usual, between 2% and 8% less than anticipated, which he attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
