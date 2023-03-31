There's still time to register to vote in the upcoming special district elections.
The final day to register is April 25, and ballots are due May 16 in the election that focuses on smaller local boards and districts.
There are two measures on the ballot for people in Roseburg; one regarding a city charter amendment, the order a school bond,
Here is more information on those two ballots, and contested races in the upcoming election:
City of Roseburg charter amendment
This measure would adopt amendments to the city charter. According to the documentation submitted to the Douglas County Clerk's Office the amendments are based in part on the League of Oregon Cities Model Charter, but keep provisions that are unique and important to Roseburg. The proposed amendments retain the current form of government, while updating and modernizing the legal authority of the city.
Roseburg school district bond
This is a bond to increase security, improve school building safety and function, according to the submitted information. The bond will be for more than $75 million, and receive a state matching fund of nearly $6 million, if approved. It would cost tax payers and estimated 99 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
According to the documentation provided the bond would improve security through controlled access systems, camera systems and perimeter fencing; building health and safety is addressed through air quality improvement, electrical, roofing, plumbing, flooring, fire alarm detection and notification systems, asbestos removal. It also asks for the Old Main building on the Roseburg High School campus to be replaces with a modern educational facility.
Community College Districts
John Aschim, Twila McDonald and Aveline Avila are vying for the Zone 1 seat on the Umpqua Community College board. This will be a four year term. Melvin "Bud" Smith, David Littlejohn and Caroline Lydon are also running for the UCC board, but are unopposed.
Education Service Districts
There are two contested races for the Douglas Education Service District board: the at-large position and zone 1.
Chris Rusch and Barbara J Crawford and running for the at-large position, while Tom Dole, Celia Vander Velden and Meredith Bliss are squaring off for zone 1. Both are four year terms. Gayl Bowser is unopposed for the zone 3 seat.
Fire Districts
Chris A. Meirndorf and Gregory Roush are running against each other for position two on the Azalea Fire board.
Ron Bisaha and Jeremy Mayfield are both on the ballot for position three of the Canyonville/South Umpqua Fire board.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 has three people on the ballot for position four: Camron Pope, Ron Brown and Stu Blakesley. The fire district also sees Edwin Pratt and Loretta Johnson squaring off for position five.
Henry C. McQuatters and Eric Riley are both trying to get position four on the Glide Fire board.
Scottsburg Fire Department has a contested race for its position five, with Don Peterson and John Estill vying for the spot.
Roger D. Phillips and Joe Pospisil are squaring off for a spot on the Tri-City Fire board, position four.
Library Districts
North Douglas Library sees Shane Archuleta and Becky Gerrard vying for position five.
Road Districts
Bar L Ranch Road has a two year term for position two where Sue Allhands and Serena Van Vranken are on the ballot.
Sanitary Districts
Green Area Water and Sanitary Authority sees Matt Inscore, Tom Fullbright and Kat Stone battling for position four.
Dan Hults and Tom Dole are bying for position three of the Roseburg Urban Sanitary board.
Brandon Legg and Garrett Goodwin are vying for position one at Tri-City Joint Water and Sanitary.
School Districts
Camas Valley School District has Brenda Goin and Ralph Lamell vying for position five.
Both open positions in Elkton are contested. With Candace Weatherly and Darren Baker squaring off for position one, and Randi Smith, Travis Heath, Chelsea Gardner, Missy Humber and Brian Hiatt vying for position four.
Tim Shaw and Audrey Squires are both up for election for position two on the Glide School District board.
In North Douglas, Paula Estill and David Ward are up for position five.
Kent Rochester and Barbara J. Crawford are up for election for position three on the Oakland school board.
All four positions at Roseburg Public Schools are contested. Brandon Bishop and Michael Leone are up for position one, Rodney Cotton and Joni R. Sherman are up for position four. Position five has five candidates: Steve Hammerson, Charles Lee, Celia Vander Velden, Anna Allen and Darrell I Orth. There are three people on the ballot for position six: Rebecca Larson, Andrea Miner and Samatha Frost.
There are two contested positions for the South Umpqua School District board; Roger Phillips and Thomas William Lebengood for position one, zone two, and Kevin G. Figueroa and Kellyn Goodwin for position three, zone three..
JR Guthrie and William Wiloth are both on the ballot for position three at the Sutherlin School District.
Kalvin Heard and Curt Stookey are vying for position one on the Winston-Dillard School District board. Position five at WDSD has three people on the ballot: Brian West, Mary Schreiner and Lorna Quimby.
Transportation District
All positions for Umpqua Public Transportation are contested. Kat Stone and Doug Mendenhall are squaring off for position one, Jim De Lap and Michaela Hammerson are on the ballot for position two and Tom Trotter and Steve Hammerson vie for position three.
Water District
Robert Hartford and Paul A. Wolford are both on the ballot for position four of Winston-Dillard Water. Position five at Winston-Dillard Water also has two people on the ballot: Robert Young and Eric Giusto.
Water Control Districts
Rick Epp and Timothy Lee James are on the ballot for position four off the Olalla Lookingglass Water Control.
Open positions
There are also several positions that do not have any candidates on the ballot: Riddle Cemetery Maintenance position two and three; Calapooia Fire position one, two and three; Camas Valley Fire position one and two; Days Creek Fire position one, two, three and four; Fair Oaks Fire position five; Gardiner Fire position one, four and five; Kellogg Fire position one and two; Milo Fire position five; North Douglas Fire & Ems position one and five; Tiller Fire position four; Sutherlin Valley Recreation position four and five; Yoncalla Park and Recreation position one, two, three and four; Joelson Road position one and two; Gardiner Sanitary position three; Union Gap Sanitary postion one, three and four; Ridgewood Water position one and four; Union Gap Water position one, two and four; Sutherlin Water Control position eight, ward two; and Winchester Water Control position four.
