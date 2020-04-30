Douglas County election officials were scheduled to arrive at the U.S. Postal Service in Eugene on Thursday, where they planned to turn a key and release about 82,000 primary election ballots into the mail.
Douglas County voters could start receiving their ballots as early as Friday. Some ballots had previously been mailed out to absentee and overseas voters.
Ballots can be returned by mail, but be aware that it’s not the date sent or the postmark that counts toward making the voting deadline.
Ballots must be received by the Douglas County Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. election day, May 19.
For the first time, postage is free for those mailing in their ballots.
“One thing I’d like the voters to know is to make sure they vote early,” said Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis Wednesday. “They can stay home, cast their ballot, put it in their mailbox and we will receive it, but that is dependent on the United States postal system.”
If voters really want to make sure that their ballot is received on time, Loomis recommends depositing it in one of the county’s drop boxes.
Among the decisions facing voters in the primary are the Republican and Democratic nominees for president and state and federal senators and representatives.
But Loomis said voters shouldn’t forget to turn their ballots over, as some districts will be voting on measures that are printed there.
And don’t forget to sign the envelope before sending in your ballot.
Voters who haven’t received their ballots by May 8 should contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at 541-440-4252 or visit the office in Room 124 of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The locations for some of the drop boxes have changed this year, with some city halls being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
- Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 North Main St., Canyonville: Open 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport: Drive up 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, in the hallway slot outside Room 124: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg: Walk-up 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Drain City Hall, 129 West “C” Ave., Drain, in the utility payment slot at the back of the building: Walk-up 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg: Drive-up 24 hours per day and election day until 8 p.m.
- Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on election day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and 2 to 8 p.m.
- Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek: Drive-up 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Riddle City Library Book Drop, 637 1st Ave., Riddle: 24 hours per day, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin: Drive-up 24 hours per day, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Umpqua Community College, Administration Building drop slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg: Walk-up 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston: Drive-up 24 hours a day, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Yoncalla City Hall, utility payment slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and election day until 8 p.m.
Information is also available online at http://co.douglas.or.us/clerk/elections.asp
