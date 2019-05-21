About 14.5% of ballots had been returned to the Douglas County Clerk’s office as of Friday for Tuesday’s special election.
Douglas County voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop off ballots at any approved drop-off site.
Douglas County has more than 78,000 registered voters, and 11,300 ballots were received by the Douglas County Clerk’s office as of Friday afternoon.
Special elections in 2015 and 2017 saw similar numbers and ended with around 20% of total ballots being cast in the elections.
“It’s all local districts. For most people, there’s only one person running for a position and unless they’re really involved they may not even know who that person is,” Douglas County Clerk Patricia Hitt said about the voter turnout.
“It’s going to be different than the election coming up in 2020.”
Voters will get the chance to elect representatives for ambulance, cemetery, fire, health, library, parks and recreation, ports, road, sanitary, transportation, water, water control and public education services depending on what district they’re in.
Races for school boards include Umpqua Community College, Douglas Education Service District and most other public school boards, including contested races in Glendale, Oakland, Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston-Dillard.
There are also four measures on the ballot, three of which include education. Voter turnout in those districts is expected to be higher.
The Elkton School District is asking voters to approve a bond to construct instructional spaces and a gymnasium, while renovating the building, and improving security.
Winston-Dillard School District is asking for bonds to help fund safety, security and facility improvements at Douglas High School.
Reedsport School District is asking voters to change its school board from seven to five members.
The City of Reedsport also has a ballot measure proposing that city council would only be able to make utility rate adjustments based on inflation and that all other rate increases must be approved by voters.
Votes will be tallied the same night to determine the winners of the local elections.
Check www.nrtoday.com for up-to-date election results.
