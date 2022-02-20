A fourth contender has emerged in the race for the Douglas County commissioner seat currently held by Chris Boice.
Dave “Deuce” Bohn is the owner of Deuce’s Rock Hauling in Roseburg. He joins a field that includes Boice, former Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks and former engineer Mike Reuhle.
He said he’s running because he feels some of his concerns aren’t being addressed by county government.
Bohn said his biggest concern is the homelessness crisis.
“I don’t feel like there’s a plan or anything happening, and over the past 20 years I’ve watched it go from really not being a problem to what seems to me and others I speak to a huge problem,” he said.
Moving people who are homeless out from underneath the freeway or from alongside the river is just putting a Band-Aid on the problem, he said.
“They’re still here, and they’re still just going to go from one place to another. It’s like putting paint on a rotten board,” he said.
He wants to build a program to help people who want a nice, safe place to live and a clean shower. Then he wants to help them get back into the workforce.
Maybe, he said, some of them could help fill the workforce shortage.
That workforce shortage is another big issue he wants to address.
“There’s so many people in need of employees that just aren’t there. Whether it be COVID related or not, we need to put COVID behind us a little bit and focus on rebuilding Douglas County,” he said.
Another top issue for Bohn is affordable housing. He said he doesn’t understand why we have a housing shortage.
“I think we could attract the right builders and investors to lighten the load on not having enough housing,” he said.
Bohn’s family moved around quite a bit when he was growing up, spending time in California and Oklahoma.
After graduating from El Dorado High School in California, he worked in a number of building trades. He’s been a tile setter and a brick mason, covered floors and built house frames.
He went on to supervise store construction projects, but decided to quit that work so he could spend more time with his family.
He moved to Glide in 1996, and later to Sutherlin. He currently lives in Dixonville, and said he loves it so much he’d have a hard time ever leaving it.
Deuce’s Rock Hauling is an independent business, but does most of its work for Lone Rock Resources timber company, he said.
Bohn acknowledged he doesn’t have political experience, but said he does have experience working with people to solve problems and complete projects on a tight schedule.
He thinks voters are ready for change.
“Let’s give them fresh faces and some fresh ideas, maybe it will help pick up the pace and get the ball rolling again,” he said.
