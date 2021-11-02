Voters in the Winchester Water Control District overwhelmingly approved Ballot Measure 10-184 Tuesday by a vote of 91.43% to 8.57%%
The measure called for a $3 million bond levy to pay for repairs to the Winchester Dam.
In addition to financing the repairs, the money will go toward paying fines, penalties and legal fees related to the dam, and refinance existing debts.
The Winchester Dam was constructed in 1890.
The Winchester Water Control District is currently embroiled in a federal lawsuit over the state of the dam.
The suit, brought by Water Watch of Oregon and the fly-fishing group Steamboaters, was filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene in November 2020. It alleges harm to several species of fish, including the federally protected coho salmon.
According to Water Watch, leaks in the dam cause fish to die and the structure's fish ladder is also poorly constructed.
The group also alleged that in 2018, concrete damage near the base of the dam led to repairs that caused further damage after fresh concrete poured into the river.
