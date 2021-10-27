Brandy Stone has filed to run for Douglas County Commissioner, and will face incumbent Tim Freeman in the 2022 election.
Stone previously ran against Freeman in 2018, garnering 16.28% of the vote. On election day that year, she said it was “the beginning not the end,” and that she didn’t plan on quitting.
Stone is ready for a fight this time around, she said.
“I know that I’m stronger, tougher, meaner and better than Tim Freeman in every single way possible,” she said.
Stone, 33, became politically active as an observer of county government after the county logged Busenbark County Park in 2015.
She favors having private timber owners pay a severance tax on harvested timber.
“Since last time I ran, we lost a half-billion dollars because Tim hasn’t done anything about it. That’s a significant chunk of money,” she said.
She said four years is a long time for Freeman to wield his power to do something for the people, but she hasn’t seen anything change.
She also suggested making money on keeping primal timber standing.
“I think if the tree-huggers want the trees to stay in the ground that they should have to pay for them to stand in the ground,” she said.
She was an advocate of the failed home rule charter, and still is, though now she prefers to think of it as the home constitution.
The charter, rejected by voters in 2017, proposed to increase the number of commissioners, remove their salaries and hire a county administrator, among other things.
It also would have allowed the county to enact the term limits that voters approved in 2014 but the courts later rejected.
Stone said if elected she would do everything in her power to get those term limits reinstated.
She argued the commissioners should put their meetings on Zoom. It’s more accessible for community members and more interactive, she said.
“I know that a lot of city councils across the nation are using Zoom with relative success. I don’t know why we couldn’t do it,” she said.
Stone sells vintage clothing online. She is also a former caregiver, having cared for the elderly and disabled in private and institutional settings and also performed hospice work.
She said that experience would be valuable during the pandemic, saying it’s important to have someone with a healthcare background in office at a time when the county commissioners oversee the pandemic response. She also said she believes in the right of the people to direct their own healthcare.
A county administrator is as bad an idea as a city manager is. Someone we have no control over spending our tax money. What could possibly go wrong with that?
