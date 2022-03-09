Camas Valley rancher Bev Ashton is the fifth candidate to file for the Douglas County commissioner seat currently held by Chris Boice.
Boice is seeking reelection to the seat. The other contenders are Deuce Bohn, owner of Deuce's Rock Hauling; former Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks and former engineer Mike Ruehle.
Ashton and her husband Val Ashton currently raise a small commercial herd of Black Angus cattle on their ranch in Camas Valley.
Before moving to Douglas County in 2015 to care for her elderly mother, Ashton worked for the state of Idaho for 20 years, including 15 years as a district liaison for the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Her work for Idaho included acting as a liaison with county officials in eight counties within Idaho's Fifth Judicial District.
She also served 15 years on the Idaho Juvenile Justice Commission.
Prior to working for the state she served as a county juvenile probation administrator.
That background gave her insight into how county commissions do their work.
"I had close friends who were county commissioners in Idaho and just worked hand in hand with them on numerous issues that were relative to the county," she said.
Ashton said she never considered running for elective office before. She had her hands full.
But these days, she finds herself retired and with more time to offer.
"I've reached a different juncture in my life. I love working with people and I love serving people and this just seems like a natural fit right now and so I’m ready to do that," she said.
Ashton said if elected commissioner she would stress openness and communication with county residents.
"I'm not saying that anybody's not doing a good job, but I think we have a tendency in government to get too comfortable, if you will, and then forget or maybe wander from that connection that we need to have with people," Ashton said.
She said she would develop a strategy for obtaining information from county voters, even if that means her checking in with them. She would reach out to county citizens involved in the timber industry, agriculture, small business and environmental issues to ensure they are all represented in county government decision making.
Ashton also said having a staggered schedule for commissioner seats coming up for election is important, so if she won she would be willing to go up for reelection in two years rather than four.
Currently, all the seats come up in the same year rather than in staggered years as happened in the past.
She said she appreciates the experience the current commissioners bring to the board, but there needs to be a change.
"Maybe it's time for new faces," Ashton said.
