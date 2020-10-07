The candidates for Oregon House District 2, which covers Roseburg and most of South County, squared off at a voters forum adapted for the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.
Incumbent Republican Gary Leif, the former owner of a photography studio in downtown Roseburg and challenger Democrat Charles Lee, participated in the event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley.
The two answered questions submitted to the League in advance and read by moderator and LWV president Jenny Carloni. Topics ranged from forest management to education to gun control.
Leif described himself as a moderate conservative who can work with Democratic leaders and who is all about removing bureaucracy.
Lee said he’s run a low- profile campaign, but he believes it’s important that a Democrat be be on the ballot to show the variety of points of view in Douglas County.
Leif said he is opposed to any new taxes. Rather, he wants to see incentives for businesses.
Lee said he supports a new tax on vaping products and he believes the state could have additional transportation taxes and raise income taxes.
Carloni questioned the candidates about recent reports that local governments have lost $3 billion during the past three decades due to a change from timber severance taxes to property taxes for timber companies.
Leif sounded a warning on the idea of returning to a severance tax, pointing out that Roseburg Forest Products is buying up timber in the southern part of the United States.
“You can tax them right out of Oregon if you want to, but I would say we need to sit down at the table before we start trying to increase and lose our timber companies,” he said.
Lee said it’s an important issue that needs to be looked at closely, and he remembers when the change was made.
“We were told at that time that it was supposed to be neutral,” he said. “It was pushed of course by people in the industry, making the same sort of arguments that Gary’s making now.”
Lee said he’s not a fan of the idea that rural Oregonians should leave the state and join Idaho.
“That I think is the sort of talk that exacerbates the urban-rural divide. So I think that when we all talk together, we realize we all do better if we all do better,” he said.
But Leif said the rural-urban divide is a real problem.
“That rural divide is very, very apparent, that we have this one size fits all, and we have to work to try and fix that,” he said.
Asked about education, Lee said schools simply can’t be open when there is a substantial chance that students could carry COVID-19 infections home.
Leif said he wants to get kids back in the classroom. He also said his focus is on career and technical education, and he wants to see programs that go from kindergarten through community college.
On timber management and wildfires, Leif said collaboration is key, and a lot can be done without bureaucracy. He favorably mentioned Californians reducing water outtake and thinning projects in Bend.
Lee said there’s been a failure to maintain the woods in ways that would reduce the likelihood of catastrophic fires, and he said the burden should be placed on the timber industry to maintain areas in ways that are less likely to burn in the future.
Both candidates said they oppose increased background checks on gun ownership. However, they differed on whether legislation should mandate secure storage of guns.
Lee supports such legislation and said he doesn’t understand the attraction of guns any more than the attraction of tattoos.
“I think that there’s been an epidemic of social policy trying to make people think of guns almost as personal adornments, and I would like us to have conversations about why people need a gun, why a gun is good in certain circumstances and why you should only have a gun in those circumstances,” he said.
Leif opposes new laws for secure storage and said he supports education not legislation.
“I have a gun on my nightstand, does that mean it’s not secure? If somebody breaks into my house I want to make sure that I protect my family.”
The forum can be viewed at https://lwvuv.org.
I'm voting for Charles Lee. He's an extremely smart and thoughtful person with a calm demeanor. He was elected to the school board and served with distinction for years. Gary, the incumbent, is not my choice.
