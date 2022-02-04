Doyle Canning filed Thursday for a second run at the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.
Canning is an environmentalist, attorney and community organizer. She was elected vice-chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Oregon’s Environmental Caucus in 2021.
Canning is the ninth Democrat and the second woman, after Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, to enter the May primary.
She ran unsuccessfully against DeFazio in the 2020 primary, garnering just 15% of the vote to DeFazio’s 84%.
But this time around DeFazio isn’t running. The longtime congressman has announced he plans to retire at the end of the year, and Canning said she is convinced voters will choose a woman to replace him.
“The question for this election, for Democrats, is choose your fighter. Who are you going to send to Congress to build a legacy, and what kind of champion does our district need?” she said.
If elected, she said she will bring a fresh and creative perspective to what will likely be a divided and politically polarized Congress.
She said the dividing lines that concern her most are those between the “haves” and the “have-nots.”
“I believe when working people come together and demand what we deserve we can move mountains and make change that conventional wisdom might call impossible,” she said.
Canning has pledged to accept no campaign funds from the fossil fuel industry or corporate PACs.
She describes herself as a “dirt road Democrat” who grew up in a small rural town in northern New Hampshire.
“In terms of policy priorities, rural Oregon has gotten the short end of the stick, and that’s got to change,” she said.
Canning wants to make rural Oregon a leader in regenerative forestry and agriculture.
She also wants to promote offshore wind power in Coos Bay. The parts to fabricate the wind turbines that could be used there must currently be bought from Northern Europe, because America hasn’t invested in that technology.
Oregon can grow the manufacturing sector to supply that need, she said, and export its products around the world.
“That’s my vision and I’m ready to fight for it, and I think Oregon is ready for that kind of future-focused vision of where we go from here,” she said.
Over the past two years, Canning has worked with the labor rights organization United for Respect, fighting for better working conditions for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She previously worked for OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon, EarthJustice in Seattle and Oil Change International. She co-founded the Oakland, California-based nonprofit Center for Story-based Strategy.
Canning holds a bachelor’s degree in teacher education from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont, and a law degree from the University of Oregon Law School.
(1) comment
Doyle Canning is an impressive human being, highly qualified, and dedicated to justice. Expect the forces of greed and exploitation to be arrayed against her.
