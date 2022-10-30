Christine Morgan isn't afraid to say when she doesn't have the answer, but she is also willing to do the work to find that solution.
Morgan is running for Canyonville mayor against incumbent Jake Young, who is in his forth term as mayor. Morgan has never ran for office before, but she is no stranger to how a city works.
That's because she spent 24 years working for the City of Roseburg, but also because she has also served on the city's budget committee for many years and was appointed to Canyonville city council at one point.
She decided to apply for two reasons: She was told that Young would not be running again and refused to let the seat go empty, and because she feels she can be of service to her hometown.
"I have no animosity toward (Jake) at all. But I do believe that with these things that are happening and coming down, I can be a much more involved mayor, because I have the time and I do have the energy to do that," Morgan said.
Those things she is referring to are projects the Canyonville Chamber of Commerce, of which Morgan is a member, has been working on. This includes the Main Street Project, which the chamber is using to revitalize the downtown area. She hopes to work with city staff and businesses to bring Canyonville back to the glory it used to have.
"My question to the people is, what would you like to see in Canyonville? What is the best thing about Canyonville Why do you live here? What's the worst thing? What what do we need to work on?," she said. "I would like to see people need help. We're here to have a nice little city that we're proud of. That we're happy to call home."
Young has called Canyonville home for 26 years, but he's been working there for 52. He was 13 years old when his father set up a gas station in town, which Young eventually tore down to build his auto repair business.
Young served as president of the Canyonville Chamber of Commerce for a decade, but has been a member for much longer. He is also involved in other service groups such as the Lions Club and has been frequent Chairman of the Pioneer Days celebration.
He took office in 2014, when the former mayor decided not to run for re-election. According to an interview with The News-Review last year, Young said his name was put on the ballot "perhaps as a joke." He never campaigned, but neither did anyone else.
Young said in an email that he decided to run again because of a transition in city leadership.
"Our administrator has just retired and we moved up a person from within, so I decided to stay another term to hopefully make her transition smoother," he said.
His goals are simple: keep the city running smoothly.
"We're in this together," Morgan said. "We all live here, let's work together to be good stewards of our little town. I'm all for that."
